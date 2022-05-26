Daily Slop: Jahan Dotson trying to ‘be a sponge’ during his first OTAs; Support for VA bill financing Commanders stadium losing support

Commanders have drawn up plans for Loudoun stadium complex, but have not yet acquired the land

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson trying to 'be a sponge' during his first OTAs | RSN

The Commanders' first-round pick is hoping to learn as much as possible during Washington's OTAs.

‘He’s got a cannon’: Carson Wentz's first impression wows Commanders | RSN

Carson Wentz took the field and impressed during the Washington Commanders' OTA session on Tuesday.

Commanders praise Wentz's arm strength, veteran leadership

Several of Wentz's new teammates were impressed with what they have seen from Wentz during OTAs. Here's a look at what they had to say about the quarterback.

Support for VA bill financing Commanders stadium losing support | wusa9.com

A plan to help fund a Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia could be in danger of being sacked by lawmakers in Richmond.

Carson Wentz's debut, Curtis Samuel's return highlight Day 1 of OTAs | RSN

The start of Commanders OTAs were highlighted by Carson Wentz's first on-field work with his new team and the return of Curtis Samuel after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

William Jackson III hates how he looked for much of his first year in Washington | RSN

William Jackson III is feeling more comfortable in Washington in Year 2 — and quite ready to erase the memories of Year 1.

What if the Commanders use a running back by committee in 2022? | RSN

Washington has four running backs who conceivably could receive significant carries this season.

Chap Peterson, Virginia state senator, withdraws support for Commanders stadium bill - Washington Times

A key Virginia state senator withdrew his support for a bill that would pave the way for the Washington Commanders to build a stadium in the state, a sign the piece of legislation could be in serious trouble.

DC Sports Huddle: Which is crazier — Commanders winning 13 games with Wentz or putting a stadium in Woodbridge? | WTOP News

Are the Commanders set on playing home games in Prince William County, Virginia, or is a return to D.C. still an option? The WTOP Sports team explores Washington’s options.

NFL discussing future of Pro Bowl, including possible elimination of the tackle game

The NFL is discussing the future of the Pro Bowl and the possible elimination of its annual all-star tackle game, commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday.

Cole Holcomb embraces leadership role, loves Jamin Davis' progress | RSN

Holcomb led the unit as the middle linebacker for much of 2021, and is poised to do the same this season.