All aTwitter: 26 May 2022

If y’all think I walked outta practice you goofy we always working #mosthated ‍♂️ — Daron Payne (@94yne) May 25, 2022

Remember that JD McKissic changed numbers this season; he is now #23 (William Jackson changed from 23 to his college number: #3) https://t.co/NhsdluUDmr — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 26, 2022

Boys are back pic.twitter.com/E3jSLTC0lz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2022

"He's got a cannon. Dude can sling the ball."#HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2022

Kevin and I disagreed on Young missing OTA's last year, but we agree this year. It doesn't matter that he isn't there. He's rehabbing and the only thing that matters is how they play on Sundays. https://t.co/iB1wjDf4rs — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) May 25, 2022

also, spending all off-season saying Young would be at OTA's when he was clearly rehabbing is another example of the coaching staff just saying stuff and it immediately blowing up in their face. — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) May 25, 2022

By what metrics was Matt Ryan better than Carson Wentz last year? Same question for Baker Mayfield. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 25, 2022

Baker: I addressed this in the tweet under OP, but he was injured in 2021. His 2020 season was very good. I gave him the benefit of doubt. — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) May 25, 2022

"Carson Wentz will be the best signal-caller that Terry McLaurin has ever caught passes from." https://t.co/UvOqUUhANX — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) May 25, 2022

Reporter to Jim Irsay - "How about this weather?"



Jim Irsay - "Yes I do hate Carson Wentz" — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) May 25, 2022

How's this for a juxtaposition?



8 years ago, Peterson told Grant & Danny: "I believe in the team, I believe in what it represents in our community."



His last sentence in tonight's press release: "I don't think they have the community support to survive" https://t.co/n9fHIl9gwM — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 26, 2022

Minor tweak, major significance: Players now must spend four games on IR before returning. Was three last year. https://t.co/yzZgjoVhs4 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 25, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA also agreed on changes to the practice squads. pic.twitter.com/OL9n9dUIka — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA agreed recently on a ramp up period for training camp, as detailed in this letter from the NFL to the NFLPA. pic.twitter.com/LxiRCppy8e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess: Colin Kaepernick worked out for the #Raiders today. We take a look at various angles and what it means… pic.twitter.com/34umDw2e3T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2022

Here’s one thing I think we can all agree on: A Raiders jersey with number 7 on the front and back and Kaepernick on the name plate would become a fairly hot commodity. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 25, 2022

Only 2 teams remain in the Arch Manning Sweepstakes. https://t.co/kPUG2G7DV4 — Game 7 (@game7__) May 25, 2022

Judge denies NFL motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuithttps://t.co/UPzK9HY8rP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 25, 2022

