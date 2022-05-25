Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs Day 1

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for Offseason Team Activities(OTAs) and the media attended Tuesday’s sessions. Notable absences are Chase Young who is reportedly still rehabbing his ACL injury in Colorado, and Montez Sweat. Terry McLaurin is not participating in onfield work while his contract is still in limbo, and Daron Payne is also skipping them he enters the final year on his contract.
Welcome back!
F I R S T D A Y B A C K @JR1ERA x @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/BEU86UWTCx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
Hiiiii @charleslenojr72 pic.twitter.com/XZqMxjInNl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
Pair of bodyguards@trai_turner @AndrewNorwell pic.twitter.com/fg696hL0AU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
Roll Call
Washington’s first OTA is open and outside.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022
Early notes:
No WR Terry McLaurin or DE Chase Young (ACL)
TE Logan Thomas (ACL) is here w a black sleeve on his left leg
Antonio Gandy-Golden in TE drills
Jahan Dotson, Alex Erickson, Dax Milne among WRs returning punts pic.twitter.com/iLyIaopOox
Cam Sims also not here today. Am told he's away for an excused (and good) personal reason.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Here in rainy Ashburn for OTAs and the first thing I see is AGG working with the tight ends pic.twitter.com/PEiDX6LQit— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022
Logan Thomas
My first look at Logan Thomas in a while. Hurt the knee in December pic.twitter.com/shuKRQVk2F— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks stretch too. pic.twitter.com/HovgEEpJNE— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022
Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in action pic.twitter.com/g7CqzluAKG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
Back in Ashburn for OTA’s. First look at Carson Wentz…..of course Taylor is here too. @wtop. #commanders pic.twitter.com/OUprsRaKUJ— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) May 24, 2022
Carson Wentz
Some of Carson Wentz’s first throws as a Commander during practice Tuesday pic.twitter.com/F37NSkMIlC— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022
A first look at new QB Carson Wentz at #Commanders OTAS@nbcwashington #HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/w09HXBliOn— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) May 24, 2022
QB1 #Commanders pic.twitter.com/mgVWcDGyL4— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) May 24, 2022
Wentz getting comfortable with the new squad pic.twitter.com/2mImhWe2p7— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 24, 2022
Jamin Davis
New year new opportunity for Jamin Davis pic.twitter.com/VxkKMak5bt— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Linebackers
Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and David Mayo working through individual drills pic.twitter.com/7zMR6xySKR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
Washington’s LBs led by Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis pic.twitter.com/sjklLXqW23— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022
Defensive line
Jon Allen and Daron Payne starting things off in D-Line drills pic.twitter.com/DBWM3ch9eY— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
Side(rehab) field
Side field crew today:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022
* Logan Thomas (ACL)
* Chase Roullier (leg)
* Tyler Larsen (Achilles)
* Sammis Reyes
Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson
Carson to Jahan pic.twitter.com/NrUSnLR4qi— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022
Jahan Dotson returning punts
Hello from @Commanders OTAs!— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 24, 2022
First note of interest: Jahan Dotson starts the day taking reps at punt return—one area the coaching staff was hoping he’d contribute as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/dcpbINPLUH
Cole Holcomb szn
Coke Holcomb’s burgundy visor #HTTC pic.twitter.com/l1XWgE4iKn— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 24, 2022
Jennifer King
This is cool - Commanders RB Coach Randy Jordan is at the NFL Diversity Fellowship Conference so assistant RB Coach Jenifer King is running RB drills today. pic.twitter.com/suF7xqVoud— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel. Making cuts. In the rain pic.twitter.com/SDB0JGMrA2— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022
Curtis Samuel. Quick feet. Looks good. Bouncy. pic.twitter.com/alIP9R0Qbv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Scenes from #Commanders OTAs:— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) May 24, 2022
Curtis Samuel running, making cuts, catching@nbcwashington #HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/2oeI5Yusxj
Running backs
Commanders running backs Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hyySFXoOcg— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 24, 2022
It’s May so don’t make too much of this but Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic got all the work with Carson Wentz. Brian Robinson got work with Taylor Heinicke and 2s. Again, it’s May. McKissic looks good, like he’s fully recovered from injury— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Safety Troy Apke
And now he’s in three safety looks with Curl and Bobby McCain. Perhaps Percy Butler joins them at some point, but so far it’s Apke.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2022
Wentz to Dyami Brown
Nice one-handed grab by Dyami Brown from Wentz. Wet out here too. On the defensive side I’ve seen mostly 2 LBs (Holcomb and Davis) and then 3 safeties with 2 corners. Unless/until they sign a vet LB I’d expect to see that look a lot— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Wentz to Corn Elder
Corn Elder just made what I believe is the first interception off of Carson Wentz in team drills. 9 on 9 situation. Undercut an in-breaking route on the left side. A historic moment!— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022
Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson
1️⃣1️⃣ ➡️ 2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/aWJRxmITiC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
John Bates sighting
John Bates just hauled in a catch with Darrick Forrest draped all over him. Consistently reminded how reliable he’s turned out to be— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
That’s a wrap
First day of OTAs ✅ pic.twitter.com/Np0SRRmJGf— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
Notes:
It's only the first practice, but Carson Wentz did throw a pick six that was returned 40 yards into the wrong end zone. Read @Snide_Remarks on Day 1: https://t.co/9A3oQsiPaT— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 25, 2022
Commanders OTA observations and notes:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 25, 2022
* Why Carson Wentz stood out
* RBBC
* Making do without McLaurin, Young, Sweat
* Logan Thomas on the move
* More. More. More.https://t.co/oOnOmhGG4F
Start your Wednesday off with my observations of the Commanders' Tuesday OTAs workout https://t.co/TR2xcpHHIU— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 25, 2022
There was a lot of tone setting happening on Tuesday in Ashburn.https://t.co/xlOHs7m0jV— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 24, 2022
Notebook from Commanders OTAs:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022
Jon Allen on Terry McLaurin’s absence and the difficulty of negotiating a new deal
Commanders pursuing land in Loudoun Co
Ron Rivera on his new stadium priorities
Rivera on if moving to Va. would hurt the fanbasehttps://t.co/Xol8rAJOqt
Here it is: my notebook from today's OTA practice, including some updates on Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson and Cole Holcombhttps://t.co/Jajk14N2o2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
Loading comments...