Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs Day 1

Washington hits the field in Ashburn

By Scott Jennings
/ new
@BenStandig

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for Offseason Team Activities(OTAs) and the media attended Tuesday’s sessions. Notable absences are Chase Young who is reportedly still rehabbing his ACL injury in Colorado, and Montez Sweat. Terry McLaurin is not participating in onfield work while his contract is still in limbo, and Daron Payne is also skipping them he enters the final year on his contract.

Welcome back!

Roll Call

Antonio Gandy-Golden

Logan Thomas

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz

Jamin Davis

Linebackers

Defensive line

Side(rehab) field

Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson returning punts

Cole Holcomb szn

Jennifer King

Curtis Samuel

Running backs

Safety Troy Apke

Wentz to Dyami Brown

Wentz to Corn Elder

Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson

John Bates sighting

That’s a wrap

Notes:

