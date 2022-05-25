Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs Day 1

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for Offseason Team Activities(OTAs) and the media attended Tuesday’s sessions. Notable absences are Chase Young who is reportedly still rehabbing his ACL injury in Colorado, and Montez Sweat. Terry McLaurin is not participating in onfield work while his contract is still in limbo, and Daron Payne is also skipping them he enters the final year on his contract.

F I R S T D A Y B A C K @JR1ERA x @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/BEU86UWTCx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022

Washington’s first OTA is open and outside.



No WR Terry McLaurin or DE Chase Young (ACL)

TE Logan Thomas (ACL) is here w a black sleeve on his left leg

Antonio Gandy-Golden in TE drills

Jahan Dotson, Alex Erickson, Dax Milne among WRs returning punts pic.twitter.com/iLyIaopOox — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022

Cam Sims also not here today. Am told he's away for an excused (and good) personal reason. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022

Antonio Gandy-Golden

Here in rainy Ashburn for OTAs and the first thing I see is AGG working with the tight ends pic.twitter.com/PEiDX6LQit — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022

Logan Thomas

My first look at Logan Thomas in a while. Hurt the knee in December pic.twitter.com/shuKRQVk2F — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in action pic.twitter.com/g7CqzluAKG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022

Back in Ashburn for OTA’s. First look at Carson Wentz…..of course Taylor is here too. @wtop. #commanders pic.twitter.com/OUprsRaKUJ — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) May 24, 2022

Carson Wentz

Some of Carson Wentz’s first throws as a Commander during practice Tuesday pic.twitter.com/F37NSkMIlC — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022

Wentz getting comfortable with the new squad pic.twitter.com/2mImhWe2p7 — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 24, 2022

Jamin Davis

New year new opportunity for Jamin Davis pic.twitter.com/VxkKMak5bt — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Linebackers

Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and David Mayo working through individual drills pic.twitter.com/7zMR6xySKR — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022

Washington’s LBs led by Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis pic.twitter.com/sjklLXqW23 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022

Defensive line

Jon Allen and Daron Payne starting things off in D-Line drills pic.twitter.com/DBWM3ch9eY — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022

Side(rehab) field

Side field crew today:



* Logan Thomas (ACL)

* Chase Roullier (leg)

* Tyler Larsen (Achilles)

* Sammis Reyes — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022

Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson

Carson to Jahan pic.twitter.com/NrUSnLR4qi — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022

Jahan Dotson returning punts

Hello from @Commanders OTAs!



First note of interest: Jahan Dotson starts the day taking reps at punt return—one area the coaching staff was hoping he’d contribute as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/dcpbINPLUH — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 24, 2022

Cole Holcomb szn

Jennifer King

This is cool - Commanders RB Coach Randy Jordan is at the NFL Diversity Fellowship Conference so assistant RB Coach Jenifer King is running RB drills today. pic.twitter.com/suF7xqVoud — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel. Making cuts. In the rain pic.twitter.com/SDB0JGMrA2 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022

Curtis Samuel. Quick feet. Looks good. Bouncy. pic.twitter.com/alIP9R0Qbv — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Running backs

Commanders running backs Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hyySFXoOcg — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 24, 2022

It’s May so don’t make too much of this but Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic got all the work with Carson Wentz. Brian Robinson got work with Taylor Heinicke and 2s. Again, it’s May. McKissic looks good, like he’s fully recovered from injury — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Safety Troy Apke

And now he’s in three safety looks with Curl and Bobby McCain. Perhaps Percy Butler joins them at some point, but so far it’s Apke. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2022

Wentz to Dyami Brown

Nice one-handed grab by Dyami Brown from Wentz. Wet out here too. On the defensive side I’ve seen mostly 2 LBs (Holcomb and Davis) and then 3 safeties with 2 corners. Unless/until they sign a vet LB I’d expect to see that look a lot — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Wentz to Corn Elder

Corn Elder just made what I believe is the first interception off of Carson Wentz in team drills. 9 on 9 situation. Undercut an in-breaking route on the left side. A historic moment! — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2022

Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson

John Bates sighting

John Bates just hauled in a catch with Darrick Forrest draped all over him. Consistently reminded how reliable he’s turned out to be — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022

That’s a wrap

First day of OTAs ✅ pic.twitter.com/Np0SRRmJGf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022

