All aTwitter: 25 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Who's the lead running back in Washington?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 24, 2022
I love this from @AntonioGibson14.
Yes, Washington drafted Brian Robinson Jr., but AG is embracing the challenge and embracing him as a new teammate.
So much maturity and leadership here from AG.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/ZCKuDXvpe3
Year 9 with my dawg https://t.co/JhLtmnC5qx— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) May 24, 2022
Notes and quotes from day 1️⃣ of OTAs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
First day of OTAs ✅ pic.twitter.com/Np0SRRmJGf— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
Carson Wentz thoughts one hour into OTA;— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022
* Dude is tall
* Dude has a cannon for a right arm
* Dude throws a quality deep ball
* Dude just tossed an INT. Corn Elder with the grab
.@LoganThomasSr_6 is headed to TEU!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022
( : @te_university) pic.twitter.com/s4DajyVJHl
The Rook @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/7V7YRMqS1v— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 24, 2022
My guy wouldn't even take helmet off for them to sign it #FamilyFirst #HTTC pic.twitter.com/096Xp5cfh1— Hillbilly E (@DEERSnBEERS) May 24, 2022
Latest On Commanders, Daron Payne https://t.co/NJ9pHgiEjl pic.twitter.com/0d0WlS7dXb— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 25, 2022
Payne is fully justified to sit out of team drills. As is Terry.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 25, 2022
Why should they be viewed differently? Payne is a first round pick.
I just don't know what he's looking to gain . Are the #Commanders even going to make an offer?
Seems like they're destined for a split.
Asked Ron Rivera who the leader is in the @Commanders secondary with Collins gone, McCain on a new contract:— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 24, 2022
“I think the guy that’s kinda starting to find his voice is Kam Curl. He’s played very well for us…[the group] is really coming together.” pic.twitter.com/BVvw9ajkxF
This is cool - Commanders RB Coach Randy Jordan is at the NFL Diversity Fellowship Conference so assistant RB Coach Jenifer King is running RB drills today. pic.twitter.com/suF7xqVoud— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Coke Holcomb’s burgundy visor #HTTC pic.twitter.com/l1XWgE4iKn— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 24, 2022
Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in action pic.twitter.com/g7CqzluAKG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022
Hello from @Commanders OTAs!— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 24, 2022
First note of interest: Jahan Dotson starts the day taking reps at punt return—one area the coaching staff was hoping he’d contribute as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/dcpbINPLUH
"I'm not aware of that at all," Roger Goodell says of speculation about the possibility of NFL owners moving to remove Daniel Snyder as an owner.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 24, 2022
Washington Commanders co-owner/co-CEO Tanya Snyder tested positive for the coronavirus this morning, so she is not attending the league's spring meetings in Atlanta, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2022
"No meaningful steps have been taken toward making a push to remove Snyder" https://t.co/G9SmfdQUxi— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022
Some NFL owners would favor a significant suspension of Daniel Snyder by the league, depending on the results of Mary Jo White's investigation. Several owners say they're aware of no effort to canvass votes regarding any potential attempt to remove Snyder. https://t.co/80hKcX8TAJ— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 24, 2022
Knew this day was coming. I love the NFL, but pro bowl has become UNWATCHABLE https://t.co/B1Ep6uQTkF— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 24, 2022
NFL Keeping Scouting Combine In Indianapolis For 2023-2024 https://t.co/79w8FdPGVZ #NFL pic.twitter.com/e7JmNEbN0p— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 25, 2022
Khan has been with the #Steelers since 2001 serving as football administration coordinator, director of football administration and VP of football and business administration.— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) May 25, 2022
The 45-year-old has helped the @steelers
win two Super Bowls. https://t.co/GVpPv66agL
Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan is being named the team's GM, with Eagles with VP of player personnel Andy Weidl coming on as ass't GM ... So Pittsburgh promotes a deserving in-house candidate AND adds a widely-respected evaluator.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 25, 2022
Very sensible. https://t.co/iHTrVPHJz9
The NFL has two aims at tomorrow’s hearing as part of Jon Gruden’s civil case filed against the NFL in November: get the lawsuit dismissed or moved to arbitration. @WALLACHLEGAL tells @FOS how crucial it is for Gruden to keep the case in court. https://t.co/N55O3HaBU3— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2022
Peacock said “YOU RAGGEDY BITCH” pic.twitter.com/S3dbPGmcH6— IG & tiktok @thenitawooshow (@issawooo) May 24, 2022
Body transfer illusion— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 24, 2022
The illusion of owning a part/or entire body other than one's own
sight, touch and proprioception (a sense of body position) all combine to convince this person that a rubber hand is their body part 1/
This video has sound pic.twitter.com/p8O1GATuYv
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...