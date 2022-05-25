All aTwitter: 25 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Who's the lead running back in Washington?



I love this from @AntonioGibson14.



Yes, Washington drafted Brian Robinson Jr., but AG is embracing the challenge and embracing him as a new teammate.



So much maturity and leadership here from AG.



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/ZCKuDXvpe3 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 24, 2022

Year 9 with my dawg https://t.co/JhLtmnC5qx — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) May 24, 2022

Notes and quotes from day 1️⃣ of OTAs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022

First day of OTAs ✅ pic.twitter.com/Np0SRRmJGf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2022

Carson Wentz thoughts one hour into OTA;



* Dude is tall

* Dude has a cannon for a right arm

* Dude throws a quality deep ball

* Dude just tossed an INT. Corn Elder with the grab — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022

My guy wouldn't even take helmet off for them to sign it #FamilyFirst #HTTC pic.twitter.com/096Xp5cfh1 — Hillbilly E (@DEERSnBEERS) May 24, 2022

Payne is fully justified to sit out of team drills. As is Terry.



Why should they be viewed differently? Payne is a first round pick.



I just don't know what he's looking to gain . Are the #Commanders even going to make an offer?



Seems like they're destined for a split. — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 25, 2022

Asked Ron Rivera who the leader is in the @Commanders secondary with Collins gone, McCain on a new contract:



“I think the guy that’s kinda starting to find his voice is Kam Curl. He’s played very well for us…[the group] is really coming together.” pic.twitter.com/BVvw9ajkxF — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 24, 2022

This is cool - Commanders RB Coach Randy Jordan is at the NFL Diversity Fellowship Conference so assistant RB Coach Jenifer King is running RB drills today. pic.twitter.com/suF7xqVoud — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in action pic.twitter.com/g7CqzluAKG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2022

Hello from @Commanders OTAs!



First note of interest: Jahan Dotson starts the day taking reps at punt return—one area the coaching staff was hoping he’d contribute as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/dcpbINPLUH — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) May 24, 2022

"I'm not aware of that at all," Roger Goodell says of speculation about the possibility of NFL owners moving to remove Daniel Snyder as an owner. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 24, 2022

Washington Commanders co-owner/co-CEO Tanya Snyder tested positive for the coronavirus this morning, so she is not attending the league's spring meetings in Atlanta, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2022

"No meaningful steps have been taken toward making a push to remove Snyder" https://t.co/G9SmfdQUxi — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Some NFL owners would favor a significant suspension of Daniel Snyder by the league, depending on the results of Mary Jo White's investigation. Several owners say they're aware of no effort to canvass votes regarding any potential attempt to remove Snyder. https://t.co/80hKcX8TAJ — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 24, 2022

Knew this day was coming. I love the NFL, but pro bowl has become UNWATCHABLE https://t.co/B1Ep6uQTkF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 24, 2022

Khan has been with the #Steelers since 2001 serving as football administration coordinator, director of football administration and VP of football and business administration.



The 45-year-old has helped the @steelers

win two Super Bowls. https://t.co/GVpPv66agL — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) May 25, 2022

Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan is being named the team's GM, with Eagles with VP of player personnel Andy Weidl coming on as ass't GM ... So Pittsburgh promotes a deserving in-house candidate AND adds a widely-respected evaluator.



Very sensible. https://t.co/iHTrVPHJz9 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 25, 2022

The NFL has two aims at tomorrow’s hearing as part of Jon Gruden’s civil case filed against the NFL in November: get the lawsuit dismissed or moved to arbitration. @WALLACHLEGAL tells @FOS how crucial it is for Gruden to keep the case in court. https://t.co/N55O3HaBU3 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2022

Peacock said “YOU RAGGEDY BITCH” pic.twitter.com/S3dbPGmcH6 — IG & tiktok @thenitawooshow (@issawooo) May 24, 2022

Body transfer illusion



The illusion of owning a part/or entire body other than one's own



sight, touch and proprioception (a sense of body position) all combine to convince this person that a rubber hand is their body part 1/



This video has sound pic.twitter.com/p8O1GATuYv — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 24, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005