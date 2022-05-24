Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E17 (90’s Night)

On tonight’s show—the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven—we discuss the latest and greatest from Redskins Park. Admittedly, in late May...it ain’t a heaping helping of anything that great.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around 8:45 PM—and there is news in that department as well!

In last week’s featured podcast draft, Thanksgiving was the first holiday off the board, followed by New Year’s Eve and then Christmas. Family traditions were laid bare and priorities in life were made crystal clear through three rounds. Tonight though...it might be our biggest and most important draft yet—and it was suggested by the board: 90’s albums. Five rounds...and one member of the board will join in the draft.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!