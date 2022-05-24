All aTwitter: 24 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
When the offseason began April 18, McLaurin participated in everything but on-field work. That changed after the draft.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2022
The Commanders will participate in OTA workouts tomorrow but Terry McLaurin remains committed to skipping on-field workouts until there's a resolution with his contract extension, per source. https://t.co/fHnBXYPBog— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 24, 2022
As OTA's get started this week, @PeteHaileyNBCS joined @JunksRadio to catch us up on Terry McLaurin's contract situation pic.twitter.com/3a61PnU4zE— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) May 23, 2022
We have signed T Aaron Monteiro— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2022
Eagles Claim CB Jimmy Moreland https://t.co/SZhDbL79Ab pic.twitter.com/i9ZbkmPEwj— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 23, 2022
Dwayne Haskins had alcohol, drugs in system at time of deathhttps://t.co/jug6QBzH1n— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 23, 2022
An update on the cause of death for former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins has been released by the Broward County Medical Examiner. https://t.co/7zAUh82OuA— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 24, 2022
Damn they don't even care if you're not here to defend yourself. Sickening ..— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) May 24, 2022
How well did you do? #HTTC https://t.co/BbleB1xCZ2— Chris Paul (@BigChrisPaul) May 23, 2022
Source: Commanders spend $100M on Va. land… new stadium site? Maybe… https://t.co/2gKyBNZ8Eo— John Keim (@john_keim) May 23, 2022
Nobody, and I mean nobody, does a narrative change like my favorite football team. Snyder in hot water -> Dumfries Stadium. It's legit impressive.— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) May 23, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: It's Woodbridge, not Dumfries. Here are the renderings the Commanders have commissioned for their new stadium, headquarters and village...https://t.co/GLqUuUQa1O pic.twitter.com/M6mVZOA9Qv— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 23, 2022
It is unfortunate that you have to report this and all of the updates on it by default if it being your job, when it’s clear Dan Snyder is using local media (you) to suddenly change the narrative from his potential ouster from the league.— Tim George - BrunswickMD (@Timgeorge78) May 23, 2022
Does anyone really think #NFL owners are going to let the #Commanders put their stadium in Woodbridge VA.? Delusional— thom loverro (@thomloverro) May 24, 2022
I know ppl are upset about the possible site of the new stadium but honestly it’s rightin the middle of what this teams market should be. The teams market is Dc, part of Md part of WV, most of va and the northern part of NC. The proposed site is right in the middle of it #HTTC— Commandalorian A-a-ron (@Copo_72) May 23, 2022
I have driven 3 hours & 30 minutes to @FedExField my whole life.— Rudy (@ParkerHamlett) May 23, 2022
You guys will be fine. #HTTC
Dude that sits next to me at games is a season ticket holder and comes from Norfolk, VA for every game, so, I mean...— Disco (@discoque5) May 23, 2022
So the "news" today was an OPTION to buy land? So the @Commanders didn't even buy it?! Total PR move by Snyder to distract from the news of NFL owners counting votes to try and boot him from the league. #SellTheTeam https://t.co/VO5as41ysw— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) May 24, 2022
The Baltimore Ravens are watching this all unfold.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 23, 2022
They are salivating at the possibility that they will own and operate the only NFL stadium in Maryland.
If the Commanders leave MD, you watch the Ravens boost their marketing/promotional plans in MOCO and PG counties.
Not even an exaggeration. Failing to put this stadium back at RFK (not even coming close) gotta be one of Dan’s biggest failings as an owner. I promise the land down there would’ve been more attainable if Dan hadn’t spent 23 years being a POS.— Paul Williams (@FiftyGutBlog) May 23, 2022
A new football stadium?!?! Alright!! A reason to celebrate! Oh wait... down there? @reesewaters had some thoughts on this new stadium. https://t.co/jrW0mm1YeN— The Team 980 (@team980) May 24, 2022
How about this nugget from a @WBJonline report tonight. Apparently the Commanders tried for land in Loudoun County first but didn't get it. pic.twitter.com/2uCEiSyGYh— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 24, 2022
Interesting nugget regarding land ownership and Dan Snyder.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 24, 2022
Source: @Wapo @Sam4TR #HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/xrLbOcWwEo
Some context regarding distance to the proposed Woodbridge site.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 24, 2022
Source: @wapo @Sam4TR#HTTC #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/sVpTV6UPhS
Comparing the current stadium location with the potential new stadium location, it looks like you have to cut through Rohan and actually make your way into Mordor to get to the new stadium, crazy pic.twitter.com/svUhiEyBmM— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) May 24, 2022
Strong, but not sure he’s got the best hair among Commanders players named Cole. https://t.co/pngVw3NI1y— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 23, 2022
Washington comes in at…*lots of scrolling down*— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 23, 2022
Peter describes it as a building year in Washington. Which I’m sure will thrill everyone in Ashburn and delight the fan base. https://t.co/dip2sqkvoO
2022 #NFLDraft breakdown by team... The @Commanders selected FIVE Senior Bowl alums #HTTC @PhidarianMathis @BrianR_4 @Sam7Howell @KingCole_Turner @BigChrisPaul #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/mskGXqYA6K— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) May 23, 2022
Scrolling through Browns twitter is an interesting place right now. They’re in the rationalization phase of coping and are lashing out at anyone criticizing Watson, the decision to sign him, or advocation of suspension/punishment. Solid reminder that fandom is a drug.— NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) May 23, 2022
The #49ers begin OTAs today and star WR Deebo Samuel won’t be in attendance, source said. Not a surprise, as his situation remains unsettled.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2022
Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected. All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2022
Cardinals To Be Featured On In-Season Hard Knocks https://t.co/vapDxN3ARR #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/UpxHEjFDLV— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 24, 2022
Saying goodbye to The city’s last public pay phone booth 50th and 7th. Times square @1010WINS pic.twitter.com/n5YgfkITHx— glenn schuck (@glennschuck) May 23, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...