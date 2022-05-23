All aTwitter: 23 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Rook looking good @JahanDotson | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bzZgH7zSCb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 20, 2022
Keith Ismael reflects on the ways his AAPI identity influenced his football career— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 20, 2022
Sam in the Burgundy & Gold pic.twitter.com/MMAiNlWvR9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2022
Han pic.twitter.com/eXqvHEihWj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/txRtlPh0BB— Brian K Robinson Jr (@BrianR_4) May 22, 2022
Angry runs coming #HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/M3BJvHT61h— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2022
I have a feeling the new DC team for the XFL is going to be named Wolves and prove to everyone how easy it was.— HTTCommanders (@HailToTheWFT) May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022
James Cook does know the #Bills are good now right? pic.twitter.com/pl7DCHxNe3— Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 21, 2022
Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland. How badly? He turned down $14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to go back. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022
Will be interesting to see if the #Browns can snag free agent WR Will Fuller, who already has chemistry with Deshaun Watson as well- his former teammate between 2017-2020. Just a thought.— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 22, 2022
If Watson got suspended for 2 years after the fully guaranteed contract CLE gave him, with ZERO protections if suspended… someone may have to alert the authorities after I ran out of breath from laughing so hard https://t.co/oaVNRVrVkG— Greg Cover 1 (@GregTompsett) May 22, 2022
Deshaun Watson and the #Browns offense in the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/g1eI3Zcnbs— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2022
Only Six Unsigned First-Rounders Remain; Round 2 Guarantees Rising https://t.co/FyagOuBPNV pic.twitter.com/1ID99Eyliz— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 22, 2022
ANDREW WIGGINS EXPLODES TO THE RIM ON TNT pic.twitter.com/p18kLhcf1p— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022
ARE YOU KIDDING @22wiggins ?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/5WGnP83bcx— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022
this is absurd pic.twitter.com/LxysfRbzrG— Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) May 22, 2022
WOW pic.twitter.com/fkCYiiSf3d— HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) May 21, 2022
Giant Sequoias with human for scale.— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) May 21, 2022
via everchanginghorizon/ig https://t.co/8tFDJpxOmF pic.twitter.com/BHcT6qIZ73
