All aTwitter: 22 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Commanders Twitter be like pic.twitter.com/7HNPdKTmU0 — Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) May 21, 2022

Owners reportedly are "counting votes" toward a potential ouster of Daniel Snyder. The magic number is 24. https://t.co/mTanUjUctn pic.twitter.com/1PKfTRZyQf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 22, 2022

yes correct pls do everything possble. Dedicate a entire wing of your website to Dan Snyder news — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 22, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says a USA Today report of NFL owners considering Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s ouster is worth watching. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/A0ca2Uxzoo — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 22, 2022

The most interesting and perhaps important part of that story is that other owners are upset Goodell didn’t #ReleaseTheReport.



That’s a big time indictment of the league office and a big time indictment of Snyder. They don’t like him. At all. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 21, 2022

Worth noting that @ProFootballTalk offered a similar report in February.



No doubt some are agitated. But 24 remains a very big number. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 21, 2022

Getting him out has always needed more than just other owner’s disliking him. Despite lot “of smoke”, nailing him directly on something has been elusive. What hasn’t been elusive is the embarrassment he’s caused the league & the evaporation of a great fan base in a lucrative mkt. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) May 22, 2022

Can someone tell @JahanDotson he ain’t winning please pic.twitter.com/7xBOD9Sjpx — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 20, 2022

Just read that Jahan Dotson was 7th in the country in separation rate (despite being the only real threat) but Clifford was bottom-5 in overall accuracy. In the entire NCAA. Saw double the amount of press as the next closest WRs and still produced. — Marshall (@EstCommand) May 21, 2022

The Commanders had 3 rookies invited to the @NFLPA #RookiePremier: WR Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson), RB Brian Robinson Jr. (@BrianR_4) and QB Sam Howell (@Sam7Howell).



Here's a good look at them in the Commanders' new game-day threads ... pic.twitter.com/SywFSMiujj — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 21, 2022

Will this be the year Shaka Toney finally gets used properly? https://t.co/3U2cAwJq16 — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 21, 2022

Key for BMitch: more than just a returner. I remember saying when they cut him, they’d need 3-4 players to replace what he did on ST and O. Rare dude. https://t.co/S7T47PKugZ — John Keim (@john_keim) May 20, 2022

There are so many different groups of people that this offends for so many different reasons.



Truly the Twitter masterpiece of our time. I salute you sir. https://t.co/qNSJnMPtYt — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 21, 2022

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/FJoDmVi6um — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 21, 2022

After a strong response last year, 75 NFL tight ends — including @gregolsen88 @gkittle46 and @tkelce — are now expected to return to Nashville from June 22-24 this year for another @te_university. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2022

How does the betting market view every team heading into the season?



Market-implied power rankings⬇️https://t.co/14hwfmx5su — PFF (@PFF) May 22, 2022

Not my favorite graphic. pic.twitter.com/pNhDymdtVl — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 21, 2022

