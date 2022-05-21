All aTwitter: 21 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
With a big opener week one, what’s one thing I can do to get the fans excited to come out? “I’ll do the most popular idea”!— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) May 20, 2022
He’s my bro for life, I can tell you that now✊ ✊— Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) May 20, 2022
One of the few podcasts I ever listen to, it was a pleasure @lawofathlete https://t.co/YbSxT38tZg— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) May 21, 2022
Don’t sleep!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UnwhlISGNr— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) May 19, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders are playing PR games at middle linebacker. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/526w0B5ze2— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 20, 2022
Antonio Gandy-Golden working with the tight ends. Picture was taken a couple of weeks ago. Def put on some weight. Shoutout @KBDCSports for finding this. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/2jeofWt6B5— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) May 21, 2022
#commanders bring the peoples corner home!!!! #HTTC https://t.co/BfLSrJ5EpA— Commandalorian A-a-ron (@Copo_72) May 20, 2022
London Fletcher holds the #NFL record for the most consecutive starts by a LB with 221.— NFL Numbers (@nflnumber) May 19, 2022
He played 15 seasons without missing a game.#Rams #Commanders
Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 20, 2022
NFL teams | ranked by number of TikTok followers pic.twitter.com/9fA166kGoj— René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 19, 2022
We begin our rankings of NFL fanbases from the bottom with the Washington Commanders.— Fanalytics with Mike Lewis (@FanalyticsMike) May 19, 2022
Check out the full rankings and details behind Emory Marketing Professor Mike Lewis's statistical ranking model here: https://t.co/fSdg5GdVp6 pic.twitter.com/ShEar9GBO7
Tell me I’m wrong https://t.co/g2184s8MvI— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) May 20, 2022
clutch QB performance: what stands out? pic.twitter.com/KF66vp7ofY— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 20, 2022
So, here’s a ? for my fellow Commanders fans, since the 2 are often the subject of debate on Commanders Twitter: would u rather Carson Wentz succeed, & resurrect his career in D.C., OR he falters & thus begins the legend of Commanders QB extraordinaire Sam Howell? Let’s hear it.— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) May 20, 2022
5+4+3 = 3 outs for the Nationals pic.twitter.com/WUxPpXJMBx— Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 21, 2022
With “Cheers” signing off OTD in 1993, here’s @KelseyGrammer on our show in 2016 remembering how Frasier Crane was born and eventually spun off. pic.twitter.com/WjW5lvHQwx— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 21, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...