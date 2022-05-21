All aTwitter: 21 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

With a big opener week one, what’s one thing I can do to get the fans excited to come out? “I’ll do the most popular idea”! — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) May 20, 2022

He’s my bro for life, I can tell you that now✊ ✊ — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) May 20, 2022

One of the few podcasts I ever listen to, it was a pleasure @lawofathlete https://t.co/YbSxT38tZg — Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) May 21, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders are playing PR games at middle linebacker. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/526w0B5ze2 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 20, 2022

Antonio Gandy-Golden working with the tight ends. Picture was taken a couple of weeks ago. Def put on some weight. Shoutout @KBDCSports for finding this. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/2jeofWt6B5 — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) May 21, 2022

London Fletcher holds the #NFL record for the most consecutive starts by a LB with 221.

He played 15 seasons without missing a game.#Rams #Commanders — NFL Numbers (@nflnumber) May 19, 2022

Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 20, 2022

NFL teams | ranked by number of TikTok followers pic.twitter.com/9fA166kGoj — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 19, 2022

We begin our rankings of NFL fanbases from the bottom with the Washington Commanders.



Check out the full rankings and details behind Emory Marketing Professor Mike Lewis's statistical ranking model here: https://t.co/fSdg5GdVp6 pic.twitter.com/ShEar9GBO7 — Fanalytics with Mike Lewis (@FanalyticsMike) May 19, 2022

Tell me I’m wrong https://t.co/g2184s8MvI — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) May 20, 2022

clutch QB performance: what stands out? pic.twitter.com/KF66vp7ofY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 20, 2022

So, here’s a ? for my fellow Commanders fans, since the 2 are often the subject of debate on Commanders Twitter: would u rather Carson Wentz succeed, & resurrect his career in D.C., OR he falters & thus begins the legend of Commanders QB extraordinaire Sam Howell? Let’s hear it. — Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) May 20, 2022

5+4+3 = 3 outs for the Nationals pic.twitter.com/WUxPpXJMBx — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 21, 2022

With “Cheers” signing off OTD in 1993, here’s @KelseyGrammer on our show in 2016 remembering how Frasier Crane was born and eventually spun off. pic.twitter.com/WjW5lvHQwx — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 21, 2022

