Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

How the Commanders' cornerbacks look now that James Bradberry isn't an option | RSN

With James Bradberry off the table, how does Washington's cornerback group look? Pete Hailey gives his thoughts.

Washington Commanders sign first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson - The Washington Post

The wide receiver's deal is worth roughly $15 million.

Santana Moss chats with Jahan Dotson on high school, his rookie season and more

Over the past two weeks, several of the rookies met with notable Washington alumni to discuss their lives and careers before they joined the Commanders. The first up was No. 16 overall pick Jahan Dotson, who had a chat with former Washington receiver Sant

DeAngelo Hall has lots to get off his chest about Commanders

DeAngelo Hall has a lot of gripes about the Washington Commanders, from their offseason approach to the coaching staff, to the extent that it may have helped him to his decision to leave their radio booth.

Trai Turner reunites with 'great coach and great mentor' John Matsko

Turner had a successful career while playing for Matsko and the Commanders. Now, he's ready to help Matsko fortify the Commanders' offensive line.

Carson Wentz responds to Jim Irsay saying Colts’ trade for him was a mistake | RSN

Wentz had a chance to respond to his former owner's comments that called their partnership a mistake.

Here are the best remaining 2022 NFL free agents | RSN

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jadeveon Clowney are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.