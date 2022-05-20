Mark Tyler Joins Full Press Commanders Podcast With George Carmi

I was invited as a guest on the Full Press Commanders Podcast yesterday evening with my friend George Carmi (give him a follow on twitter @Gcarmi21). We talked draft, Carson Wentz, most important players on each side of the ball for the 2022 season, and a little X’s and O’s from both offensive and defensive coordinator perspectives. I even gave my guess as to the Commanders season W/L prediction and playoff chances.
Take a listen below, and as always, appreciate your support!
I do apologize in advance for some technical difficulties on my part during the live stream, as I had computer issues and had to default to my phone.
#LIVE Full Press Commanders Podcast w/ George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) and Mark Tyler (@Tiller56) from https://t.co/tvZ7mpXQEB— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 19, 2022
