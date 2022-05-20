All aTwitter: 20 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington in an interesting spot, the team is selling Holcomb as the MLB but Rivera also saying Commanders need a vethttps://t.co/ojImO3Z3Sy pic.twitter.com/Am4x2G0Znn — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 19, 2022

Alright think it’s time I officially add “@emfails photography assistant” to my resume still glad you don’t mind me stealing a camera now and then pic.twitter.com/FNrnIIUQSj — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) May 17, 2022

Guess who had the highest IQR (independant QR Rating) on deep passes in 2021?



Carson Wentz!



Wanna take a guess who were numbers 2-5 on this list?

- Allen

- Burrow

- Herbert

- Brady



Want to take another guess as to what the Commanders WR strength is?



SPEED! pic.twitter.com/lwlWptqjvq — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 19, 2022

Jason La Canfora says Commanders are one of 5 teams in for a rough ride in 2022. https://t.co/2mSKM3JhUD — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 19, 2022

Scot McClough believes the Commanders are on the right track. https://t.co/jg2VDENYRD — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 19, 2022

"The overall philosophical approach of this offense fits the way Wentz wants to play more than the true West Coast style." - Greg Cosell h/t @john_keim — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 19, 2022

The key news in this podcast is that Antonio Gandy-Golden has bulked up and will move to tight end in 2022. https://t.co/7BhDuUFG5o — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 20, 2022

I know it will change but kinda funny to think Dotson makes more than Terry. — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) May 19, 2022

Kevin Cox’s airborne shot of @JdMckissic, entitled “A Commanding High Jump For The W”, earns an Honorable Mention in the Hall of Fame’s annual Photo Contest. pic.twitter.com/tO9BBVjdYx — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2022

Here’s Bengals QB Joe Burrow talking about the concept of taking sacks and why he thinks sacks against can be misleading (via YouTube/Full Send Podcast) pic.twitter.com/2IV6cw02BW — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 18, 2022

"If the #Browns are thinking 'we may need this guy, we don't know,' you better be kissing his butt now."@ProFootballTalk talked @bakermayfield with us today on our @mbvansusa phone line:#NFL MBVans pic.twitter.com/UqNOG5b956 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 18, 2022

Nick Saban says Texas A&M 'bought' its top-ranked signing class:https://t.co/Bu3E7X0NLl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2022

Nick Saban admits he was wrong to single out Texas A&M and Jackson State in his latest NIL rant, before launching into another NIL rant. https://t.co/qLyHM9Ug42 pic.twitter.com/qRagrAvnrQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 20, 2022

Meet Mikey Gow the possible first ever ambidextrous quarterback pic.twitter.com/ambx0uJ2Up — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2022

