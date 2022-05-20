All aTwitter: 20 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington in an interesting spot, the team is selling Holcomb as the MLB but Rivera also saying Commanders need a vethttps://t.co/ojImO3Z3Sy pic.twitter.com/Am4x2G0Znn— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 19, 2022
Alright think it’s time I officially add “@emfails photography assistant” to my resume still glad you don’t mind me stealing a camera now and then pic.twitter.com/FNrnIIUQSj— Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
Guess who had the highest IQR (independant QR Rating) on deep passes in 2021?— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 19, 2022
Carson Wentz!
Wanna take a guess who were numbers 2-5 on this list?
- Allen
- Burrow
- Herbert
- Brady
Want to take another guess as to what the Commanders WR strength is?
SPEED! pic.twitter.com/lwlWptqjvq
Jason La Canfora says Commanders are one of 5 teams in for a rough ride in 2022. https://t.co/2mSKM3JhUD— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 19, 2022
Scot McClough believes the Commanders are on the right track. https://t.co/jg2VDENYRD— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 19, 2022
"The overall philosophical approach of this offense fits the way Wentz wants to play more than the true West Coast style." - Greg Cosell h/t @john_keim— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 19, 2022
.@cj_wentz responds to Jim Irsay calling the Colts-Wentz era a "mistake"— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 18, 2022
(via @manscaped) pic.twitter.com/rpT4oqRMvM
The key news in this podcast is that Antonio Gandy-Golden has bulked up and will move to tight end in 2022. https://t.co/7BhDuUFG5o— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 20, 2022
I know it will change but kinda funny to think Dotson makes more than Terry.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) May 19, 2022
#LIVE Full Press Commanders Podcast w/ George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) and Mark Tyler (@Tiller56) from https://t.co/8rPJ8aMk6I https://t.co/ArkJGPOsnH— Full Press Commanders (@FPC_Commanders) May 19, 2022
that 8am workout sun has been too good to me pic.twitter.com/Hge1pK0ILA— emilee** (@emfails) May 19, 2022
Kevin Cox’s airborne shot of @JdMckissic, entitled “A Commanding High Jump For The W”, earns an Honorable Mention in the Hall of Fame’s annual Photo Contest. pic.twitter.com/tO9BBVjdYx— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2022
Here’s a better pic pic.twitter.com/MOaqSWbr5u— LionUpFans (@LionUpFans1) May 19, 2022
Here’s Bengals QB Joe Burrow talking about the concept of taking sacks and why he thinks sacks against can be misleading (via YouTube/Full Send Podcast) pic.twitter.com/2IV6cw02BW— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 18, 2022
"If the #Browns are thinking 'we may need this guy, we don't know,' you better be kissing his butt now."@ProFootballTalk talked @bakermayfield with us today on our @mbvansusa phone line:#NFL MBVans pic.twitter.com/UqNOG5b956— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 18, 2022
Nick Saban says Texas A&M 'bought' its top-ranked signing class:https://t.co/Bu3E7X0NLl— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2022
Nick Saban admits he was wrong to single out Texas A&M and Jackson State in his latest NIL rant, before launching into another NIL rant. https://t.co/qLyHM9Ug42 pic.twitter.com/qRagrAvnrQ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 20, 2022
Meet Mikey Gow the possible first ever ambidextrous quarterback pic.twitter.com/ambx0uJ2Up— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2022
There is a lot to process with this new parental verification on my child’s iPad. pic.twitter.com/OKw7fXDuXc— Victoria Haneman (@TaxLawProf) May 18, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...