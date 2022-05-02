 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Washington Commanders have officially signed 13 UDFAs

Washington gets some help after the draft

By Scott Jennings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 15 Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders announced that they have officially signed 13 undrafted free agents. This is a major shift from last year when the only UDFA signed was RB Jaret Patterson who ended up making the 53-man roster. Ron Rivera signed 4 UDFAs in 2020, his first year in charge of the team.

We have been tracking all of the reported signings since the draft ended Saturday night, and had all 13 players listed. The only other player linked to Washington was Deionte Knight, DL, Western who reportedly received a camp invite.

