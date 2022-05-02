 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Free Agency: Guard Trai Turner signed to 1-year, $3 million deal

Washington signs a guard

By Scott Jennings
NFL: JUL 29 Panthers Training Camp Photo by Doug Buffington/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have reportedly signed Trai Turner to a 1-year, $3 million deal. He was drafted by Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers in 2014 in the 3rd round. He was with the team through the 2019 season. Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in March of the following year for OT Russell Okung. He lasted one year in LA before being released. Turner played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year on a 1-year deal, and he started all 17 games.

Today is the final day for qualifying compensatory free agents to affect teams who are in the mix for comp picks. Turner’s deal will likely be official after 4pm today.

Updated depth chart

