Washington Free Agency: Guard Trai Turner signed to 1-year, $3 million deal

The Washington Commanders have reportedly signed Trai Turner to a 1-year, $3 million deal. He was drafted by Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers in 2014 in the 3rd round. He was with the team through the 2019 season. Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in March of the following year for OT Russell Okung. He lasted one year in LA before being released. Turner played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year on a 1-year deal, and he started all 17 games.

Washington is signing former Steelers’ free-agent guard Trai Turner to a one-year, $3 million deal, per source. Turner previously played for Ron Rivera in Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Today is the final day for qualifying compensatory free agents to affect teams who are in the mix for comp picks. Turner’s deal will likely be official after 4pm today.

Effective 4 PM ET, any unrestricted free agent that signs with a team no longer counts against the compensatory draft pick formula.



This includes the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Duane Brown.



Their markets could pick up as a result of it. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2022

