The results are in for the 2022 Pick-3 draft prediction contest!!

The 2022 (sixth annual) Pick-3 draft prediction contest was yet another installment in the history of the annual Hogs Haven draft extravaganza!

After setting contest scoring records in each of the past two Pick-3 contests, the Commanders’ somewhat befuddling approach to draft selections this year led to something of a scoring drought among entrants.

In an unprecedented occurrence, 23 of the 56 entrants did not score at all, and only 7 entrants predicted two players chosen by the Commanders brass, and none of those were selected in the round projected for the contest. By contrast, last year’s winner correctly predicted 4 players in the correct round.

This year’s winner jumped to the top of the contest standings with his correct prediction that the Commanders would select Chris Paul in the 7th round.

Congratulations, then, to the winner of the 2022 Pick-3 Draft Prediction Contest, Waltdeez, who tops the charts with 25 points.

Three other entrants correctly predicted that Paul would be selected, but they each had him slated for the 4th or 6th round.

Here are the results for all of the entrants who scored double-digits or who predicted one of the Commanders’ picks from rounds 5 or 7 in this year’s contest:

Entrants with identical scores are listed in the order of the rounds that the player(s) they predicted were taken, with 7th rounders (Chris Paul) listed at the top, and descending to the first selection in the 5th round (Sam Howell) for entrants who scored 5 points. Similar prioritizing was applied to those who scored 10 points from 2 correct player predictions.

As always, if I have made a mistake in anyone’s score, please feel free to let me know in the comments or via email and I will adjust your score with apologies. I use a spreadsheet and rely on manual scanning to identify correct answers as my supercomputer is in the shop for repair this week, and mistakes are possible with 56 entrants making 18 predictions each.

I want to thank all 56 Hogs Haven members who took the time to put together entries for the sixth annual Pick-3 contest. It literally couldn’t have happened without you. I hope you had fun and that it added just a little extra spice to your 2022 NFL Draft experience.

As always, the prize for winning this contest is an open invitation to a night out on the town in beautiful Bangkok, Thailand. All Waltdeez needs to do is get himself to Bangkok (with at least a week’s advance notice) and I will pay for a night of drinks at the bar(s) of his choice. To date, none of the previous winners have claimed their prize, but they remain valid. The prizes expire when I do.

With eight total picks in the 2022 draft, the Washington Commanders added talent to their roster and improved the team’s chances competing for the NFC East division title. The roster-building work isn’t done, however. I look forward to seeing which UDFAs and veteran free agents the team adds in the coming days and weeks as we prepare for another entertaining offseason and a great season of Washington football to follow!