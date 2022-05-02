All aTwitter: 2 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
ROOKIE NUMBERS ARE IN pic.twitter.com/ATIs1jWH6q— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2022
Behind the scenes of @JahanDotson's first day as a Commander! #HTTC | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/mYZDTa4AkL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2022
Photo shoot fresh pic.twitter.com/EHnJDCQBbM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2022
"Getting to Washington and getting to work is what I'm most excited for"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
powered by @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/Zy55gsrGPj
2020: virtual draft— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
2022: @youngchase907 got to experience the #NFLDraft in person pic.twitter.com/UFLZynp20f
Will have a post breaking down Commanders 2nd-round pick Phidarian Mathis tomorrow, but put together some notes I had on him. Solid run defender, some tools as a rusher but rarely puts them together. pic.twitter.com/1m6UVFmbvf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 1, 2022
Preview of my article tomorrow on #Commanders 2nd rounder Phidarian Mathis. Watch him stay low, use his length to stand up the RG, get a peek on RB, anticipate the cut, shed the block and make the tackle pic.twitter.com/3LlrJVlRMj— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 1, 2022
No, Payne had way more pass rush upside coming out. He was also more athletic— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 1, 2022
He still has a MUCH better first step and can generate some interior push with when he converts to power and drives guys backwards. Mathis doesn't have that currently.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 2, 2022
Big @PhidarianMathis is a damn bully pic.twitter.com/xeoWx9T8gq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
9 sacks last year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
Strong leader
Already familiar with our D-line#HTTC | @Grubhub
Love this pickhttps://t.co/gsbFVylbdA#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4agd0k7Wg8— Commander Ace (@TheAce3O) April 30, 2022
Best pass protect running back available, caught 35 passes this past season, runs with power and balance, and doesn’t fumble… Would not be the least bit surprised if he saw half or even more of the overall running back carries this year.— Derek (@DC_in_Ashburn) May 1, 2022
The backfield’s new addition! @BrianR_4 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/he6rCFERmM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
you are going to fit right in here brian pic.twitter.com/cshl7v9qBc— Sharpclaw61 (@Sharpclaw611) May 1, 2022
Heard from league source on Commanders 5th rounder TE Cole Turner: “I love the pick. This guy has mad skills. I think he has the potential to be a stud.” I asked about blocking questions - “Like most TEs now, he’s more of a big WR target.” Turner had 1300 yds, 19 TDs last 2 yrs— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 1, 2022
Cole Turner caught about 30% of Carson Strong's TDs this year. Nearly every catch in this highlight reel is contested. He's definitely a QB's friend: https://t.co/3Zqg05DdZS— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 1, 2022
Say what’s up to the newest member of the squad, @KingCole_Turner #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0ZdYWmdFwu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
Getting drafted is very exciting...— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2022
...just ask @BigChrisPaul #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/cWTze9voGe
The energy we’re here for ⛽️@BigChrisPaul | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/toSfsPtZj7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
Liking the sound of that, @MoveTheSticks— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/2N64W8ceKe
Let’s ride, @pbutler16x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mQheuqaWYl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/zw8nyIuWIK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2022
Remember this it’s not how you get in! It’s how you stay in keep going and embrace the journey!#Undrafted— Jaret Patterson (@JaretPatterson) May 1, 2022
Sam Howell, you are a Washington Commander #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/4yeYQzRBQF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
.@Sam7Howell checking in!#HTTC | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/T3KFkhg5b1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
One thing about the Howell pick says to me is that RR and co. didn’t like TH’s arm strength. They drafted a guy with a big arm and traded for another one with a big arm. #HTTC— Chris Freeman (@ChrisFreeman531) May 1, 2022
The good thing about this draft/offseason...— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 1, 2022
We should REALLY get to see the TRUE Scott Turner. Not the hamstrung Scott Turner we have seen the past two years.
Count me as VERY excited. I am one of Scott's biggest fans!
Washington didn’t draft a LB, arguably their #1 hole on paper. That’s prob b/c 75% of snaps are in nickel w/ only 2 LBs on the field. However these are MLB options still available in FA:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 1, 2022
-N. Kwiatkowski, 28 y/o
-A. Hitchens, 28
-J. Schobert, 28
-A. Johnson, 30
-K. Van Noy, 31
If it's to play in the same role (not gonna say it lol) he was in for the second half of the season then I'd be happy. Collins had much more of an impact from that spot, even though he was reluctant to do it. https://t.co/6zfrJOu9Y8— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) May 1, 2022
Once he bought in to the hybrid role, he was killing it and the defense was much better off for it. When he wasn’t keen on playing it, the defense suffered. I think he no knows that if he wants to extend his NFL career, that it won’t be as a pure safety.— David Bovey (@DavidBovey) May 1, 2022
Moments like this are not on the stat sheet. This dude is BILLT different #KaiirElam #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/7Jam4O1Fya— Pierre Kingpin (@Pierre_Kingpin) May 1, 2022
Seahawks Declining DE L.J. Collier's Fifth-Year Option https://t.co/EoBHUnKDMh pic.twitter.com/skb2wBjQvI— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 2, 2022
Good data supported tip for all HS football players: If you want to become an NFL draft pick play another sport too. https://t.co/CbVpBnUuEx— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 1, 2022
Here is a look at how much estimated value each team added to their roster during the draft (y axis) against what they were expected to gain based on draft position (x axis). pic.twitter.com/TS9vD1nav2— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 2, 2022
No one knows: SI rated the ‘16 draft as an A-, the best grade the Skins received the past 6 years. Doctson & Cravens were the top 2 picks.— Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) May 1, 2022
‘20 they questioned the AG pick & said he’s a younger version of CT. Sadiq & Ismael would compete for snaps as rookies & no mention of Curl
List Of 2022 NFL Trades https://t.co/l7i3v1HJp0 #NFL pic.twitter.com/EqLdewkGt2— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 2, 2022
Tom Brady has been in the NFL longer than new #Bucs DT Logan Hall has been alive.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2022
Tom Brady drafted: April 16, 2000
Logan Hall born: April 22, 2000
They're now teammates.
