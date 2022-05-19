All aTwitter: 19 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We have released OT Drew Himmelman — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 18, 2022

Commanders cut Drew Himmelman with failed physical designation — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 18, 2022

The Washington Commanders have signed first-round pick Jahan Dotson, per source. The 4-year deal is worth roughly $15.05M. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 18, 2022

Trai Turner on his excitement to be reunited with OL coach John Matsko — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 18, 2022

With Chase Roullier still recovering from his injury, looks like the Commanders starting OL from left to right is Leno, Norwell, Schweitzer, Turner, Cosmi. When Roullier does return, will be interesting to see if Schweitzer takes over at RG or backs up all 3 interior OL spots. https://t.co/UCvBc2j94A — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 18, 2022

Former Giants’ CB James Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, per source e. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

Washington not signing James Bradberry isnt about fit or desire. He fits and they like him. It's about money. Since the Wentz acquisition and not reworking his deal, the Commanders have been out on high value free agents. As always, follow the money, — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 18, 2022

Other teams choose to restructure. Washington doesnt. Could be about long-term roster building. Could be about cash flow. Could be a lot of things. https://t.co/kUZ9Y3n9iY — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 18, 2022

Fuller far outplayed Bradberry last year. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 18, 2022

Washington’s insistence that it has no salary cap space is either a funny thing we’ll all have long forgotten on Wild Card weekend, or something we’ll look back on as a major offseason misstep that held them back. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 18, 2022

James Bradberry signing with Philly & staying in the NFC East? That won’t be a problem for Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/zTYmozOzc5 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 18, 2022

Here's the link to the interview: Al Galdi with Scott Mccloughan (sorry I tried to shorten the link): https://t.co/40k3SLmMIM — Larry Pickeral II (@AmishDriveBy) May 18, 2022

DMV Community



We are looking for local graphic designers & mural artists to submit design ideas to be featured at @FedExField



Selected artwork will celebrate the lifestyle of the DMV, the team's history & the @Commanders!



Apply today➡️https://t.co/MEVtCULxIT pic.twitter.com/HwVbi5hkx0 — Washington Commanders Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) May 17, 2022

also a good example of why high contested target totals don't necessarily imply poor separation ability — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 18, 2022

Friendly reminder that the #Eagles lost 51-26 in week 17, and were exposed in the first round of the playoffs.



They were down 31-0 in the fourth quarter until the Buccaneers pulled their starters.



But go off . — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 18, 2022

This blew me away https://t.co/MqTeUNyh1c — And Now This... (@hcesd) May 18, 2022

Noticed the guys hat on the train tonight. Question, do you think it was a gift or did he buy it for himself? pic.twitter.com/aTRIY6vq57 — Scottify (@Scottify555) May 18, 2022

