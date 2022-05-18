All aTwitter: 18 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
It’s A New Era In Washington❤️ #HTTC #TakeCommand— Commander Ace (@TheAce3O) May 17, 2022
Link: https://t.co/L1p7CYIIAc pic.twitter.com/PZF0nfpPvc
So sick of seeing Wentz low lights of left handed interceptions, sacks & bad decisions... you'd think the guy never made a good play... so I just dialed up his highlights from last season... he makes plays we haven't seen here in years. Huge upgrade.https://t.co/pQypzTbzVE— Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) May 17, 2022
.@PhidarianMathis considers @94yne and @jonallen93_ his "big bros"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2022
Now the trio has a chance to wreak havoc as a unit
Big dawgs pic.twitter.com/GAikltoTq5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2022
Looking at Commanders biggest roster strengths before OTAs:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 17, 2022
1) OLine: productive & deep even after losing Scherff & Flowers
2) DLine: should be elite but needs bounce back. Lost depth. need a lot from rook Mathis
3) RBs: stud 3rd down JDMC, Gibson high production, add rook BRob
No matter what you come from, your dreams are valid. pic.twitter.com/d6pxPzfbXL— Bryce Notree (@ballaa_b) May 17, 2022
Will be interesting to see if the Commanders look at Himmelman as a potential TE.https://t.co/twHQkizjJ7— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 17, 2022
Hit the links for a little friendly competition between players and coaches ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/vZkkA6p8Su— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2022
So excited to get my new @Commanders shirt in today.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 17, 2022
Got the package, ran inside to open it to receive this. pic.twitter.com/bhBRNH38SF
It's hard to imagine him coming back from this one. Comment string has the live video of the injury https://t.co/Z3JRpNYdDy— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 18, 2022
An MRI today confirmed that RB Tarik Cohen, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, ruptured his Achilles while live streaming a training session on Instagram Live, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022
Ali Marpet says physical toll of football led him to retire at age 28. https://t.co/Z87gU4ebEo— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 18, 2022
Alright, here we go. My NFL Division Predictions 1.0.— Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) May 16, 2022
Debate in the comments. pic.twitter.com/KAaEO9JpyG
Using our analysis where we estimated value of travel, rest and playing at home while accounting for team strength, here are wins added via matchups and schedule advantages for each team in 2022: pic.twitter.com/HSjxSpxZrA— Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) May 17, 2022
Five categories:— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) May 17, 2022
1. Active Draft Capital (how many rookie contract players you have and where they were selected)
2. 2022-24 Effective Cap space
3. Total Prorated money (want to be low)
4. Top 51 roster valuation (Browns #1)
5. 2023 UFA valuation (want to be low)
