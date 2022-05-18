All aTwitter: 18 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

So sick of seeing Wentz low lights of left handed interceptions, sacks & bad decisions... you'd think the guy never made a good play... so I just dialed up his highlights from last season... he makes plays we haven't seen here in years. Huge upgrade.https://t.co/pQypzTbzVE — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) May 17, 2022

.@PhidarianMathis considers @94yne and @jonallen93_ his "big bros"



Now the trio has a chance to wreak havoc as a unit — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2022

Looking at Commanders biggest roster strengths before OTAs:

1) OLine: productive & deep even after losing Scherff & Flowers

2) DLine: should be elite but needs bounce back. Lost depth. need a lot from rook Mathis

3) RBs: stud 3rd down JDMC, Gibson high production, add rook BRob — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 17, 2022

No matter what you come from, your dreams are valid. pic.twitter.com/d6pxPzfbXL — Bryce Notree (@ballaa_b) May 17, 2022

Will be interesting to see if the Commanders look at Himmelman as a potential TE.https://t.co/twHQkizjJ7 — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 17, 2022

Hit the links for a little friendly competition between players and coaches ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/vZkkA6p8Su — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2022

So excited to get my new @Commanders shirt in today.



Got the package, ran inside to open it to receive this. pic.twitter.com/bhBRNH38SF — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 17, 2022

It's hard to imagine him coming back from this one. Comment string has the live video of the injury https://t.co/Z3JRpNYdDy — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 18, 2022

An MRI today confirmed that RB Tarik Cohen, who hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, ruptured his Achilles while live streaming a training session on Instagram Live, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

Ali Marpet says physical toll of football led him to retire at age 28. https://t.co/Z87gU4ebEo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 18, 2022

Alright, here we go. My NFL Division Predictions 1.0.



Debate in the comments. pic.twitter.com/KAaEO9JpyG — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) May 16, 2022

Using our analysis where we estimated value of travel, rest and playing at home while accounting for team strength, here are wins added via matchups and schedule advantages for each team in 2022: pic.twitter.com/HSjxSpxZrA — Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) May 17, 2022

Five categories:



1. Active Draft Capital (how many rookie contract players you have and where they were selected)



2. 2022-24 Effective Cap space



3. Total Prorated money (want to be low)



4. Top 51 roster valuation (Browns #1)



5. 2023 UFA valuation (want to be low) — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) May 17, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005