Daily Slop: Cole Holcomb ‘ready to take control’ of Commanders defense; Troy Aikman believes this is Carson Wentz’s ‘last opportunity’ to prove he’s a franchise QB

Troy Aikman: Commanders 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise QB | RSN

The former Cowboys quarterback feels that the Commanders are Carson Wentz's last chance to prove he's a franchise QB.

Cole Holcomb 'ready to take control' of Commanders defense

Holcomb is set to become the Commanders' middle linebacker, and he has the full support of the coaches that he can take another step forward.

Commanders sign Bryce Notree - ProFootballTalk

Commanders questions before OTAs: Remaining needs (LB?), McLaurin talks and more - The Athletic

Attention will be on McLaurin and Daron Payne as they enter contract years. Elsewhere, the LB room is thin unless Jamin Davis takes a leap.

Commanders announce team's six Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for 2022 | RSN

The Commanders announced six coaching fellows on Monday.

Team analysts predict Commanders' 2022 schedule results

Check out Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss and London Fletcher's thoughts on how the season will unfold for the Commanders.

Turner: Dotson brings production, versatility, availability to Commanders offense

Scott Turner has high hopes for how Jahan Dotson will in with the rest of the Commanders' offense.

The pros and cons of the Commanders' regular-season schedule in 2022 | RSN

Pete Hailey lays out the best and worst parts of the 2022 schedule for the Commanders.