All aTwitter: 17 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Himmelman is a massive 6-10, 315-pound tackle who spent last season on the Broncos' practice squad. https://t.co/Weryur5m0l — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 16, 2022

We have claimed T Drew Himmelman off waivers from Denver



We have released G Zack Bailey — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2022

The Washington Commanders announced it will have 6 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows this year, including Steve Calhoun, who will work with the quarterbacks. He’s been a private QBs coach for the past 15 years. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 16, 2022

Who else is excited to see Jahan in action? — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2022

Offense at work pic.twitter.com/eLVQMW2Dob — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2022

Heinicke, Wentz and Scott Turner playing golf. pic.twitter.com/ALkRgtj1JJ — Zac (@DCzWall) May 17, 2022

My first reaction: we are higher on the Saints, Eagles, Vikings and lower on the Colts, Titans, Giants. https://t.co/q9CCKRtNqa — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) May 17, 2022

I don’t have our projections in front of me. I think we are a little lower. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) May 17, 2022

Just watched a QB prospect being mocked/talked about in upper tier of next year’s class that, unless the 2022 tape looks drastically different, has zero chance of getting drafted next April. The “way too early” stuff on here is absolutely wild. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 16, 2022

It is not. Saw Richardson on campus this spring at UF and he’s legit talented. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 16, 2022

the all-name team has its QB for the rest of his college career https://t.co/iJWowXfc7A — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 16, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005