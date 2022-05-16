Washington Roster Moves: The bottom of the roster continues to churn with two new UDFAs signed

Washington continues to work on their roster as they get ready for OTAs next week. Today's roster moves add two new undrafted free agents, and release a Commanthers' veteran.

Washington signed Delaware CB Nijuel Hill and Southern Illinois LB Bryce Notree. Both players, along with DB Will Adams were at Washington's rookie mini-camp as tryout players. They all face an uphill battle to crack the final roster, but special teams always needs players.

That was the role that LB Jordan Kunaszyk had with Washington for the last two seasons, but he has now been released. He played 11 games last year, but only played 12 snaps on defense. He was a special teams guy, who now has a chance to fill that spot elsewhere.

We have made the following roster moves:



Signed the following undrafted free agents:

-CB Nijuel Hill

-LB Bryce Notree



Released the following player:

-LB Jordan Kunaszyk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2022

Washington also swapped out undrafted DBs over the weekend.