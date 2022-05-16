All aTwitter: 16 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Time to make plans for Wednesday night! Washington fans I’m bringing some friends out to mix and mingle with you! Lots of great auction items up for grabs! Don’t miss it! Doug Williams, Santana Moss, Fred Smoot, Kedric Golston, Shawn Springs! #GetInTheGame #BeatCancer @LLSusa pic.twitter.com/xf6aWkxHVy— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) May 15, 2022
With the great @gregcosell talking Commanders. On Carson Wentz, how he fits in this O; why Greg is high on Jahan Dotson (and Brian Robinson) and much more. Enjoy. Subscribe. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/NVvFEFCUUe— John Keim (@john_keim) May 16, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington offers four players to consider when buying a Washington Commanders jersey. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/IyEwHYmZzV— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 15, 2022
— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) May 15, 2022
S/O to Tim Settle (@tim_settle) for his generous donation to our program! #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/pbOavMmUjh
Check it out‼️ https://t.co/EqaB7uIBVF— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) May 15, 2022
Active players with the most career rushing yards…— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) May 15, 2022
Adrian Peterson - 14,918
Mark Ingram - 7,878
Ezekiel Elliott - 7,386
Derrick Henry - 6,797
Le’Veon Bell - 6,554
Alfred Morris - 6,173
Melvin Gordon - 6,144
Todd Gurley - 6,082
Lamar Miller - 5,864
Cam Newton - 5,628
The #Seahawks didn't draft a quarterback last month, but there was at least one they gave strong consideration to:https://t.co/0RDyd4Vi2A— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 15, 2022
Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022
Len Bias and Michael Jordan square off as high schoolers at basketball camp. pic.twitter.com/5SLkSNY4fD— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 15, 2022
Pearl Jam’s drummer tested positive for Covid before their concert last night.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 15, 2022
Instead of canceling the show, they invited a local kid from Oakland to fill in for them.
Legend. @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/DNqMBHeRh7
Well I just found out that Wendy Melvoin from The Revolution wrote the guitar part for Prince’s Purple Rain…this is her now pic.twitter.com/6u9PEJkyhC— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 15, 2022
exceptionally bad ass pic.twitter.com/wZcmdADSwH— tim (@someoldbulIshit) May 15, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...