All aTwitter: 16 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Time to make plans for Wednesday night! Washington fans I’m bringing some friends out to mix and mingle with you! Lots of great auction items up for grabs! Don’t miss it! Doug Williams, Santana Moss, Fred Smoot, Kedric Golston, Shawn Springs! #GetInTheGame #BeatCancer @LLSusa pic.twitter.com/xf6aWkxHVy — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) May 15, 2022

With the great @gregcosell talking Commanders. On Carson Wentz, how he fits in this O; why Greg is high on Jahan Dotson (and Brian Robinson) and much more. Enjoy. Subscribe. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/NVvFEFCUUe — John Keim (@john_keim) May 16, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington offers four players to consider when buying a Washington Commanders jersey. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/IyEwHYmZzV — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 15, 2022





S/O to Tim Settle (@tim_settle) for his generous donation to our program! #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/pbOavMmUjh — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) May 15, 2022

Active players with the most career rushing yards…



Adrian Peterson - 14,918

Mark Ingram - 7,878

Ezekiel Elliott - 7,386

Derrick Henry - 6,797

Le’Veon Bell - 6,554

Alfred Morris - 6,173

Melvin Gordon - 6,144

Todd Gurley - 6,082

Lamar Miller - 5,864

Cam Newton - 5,628 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) May 15, 2022

The #Seahawks didn't draft a quarterback last month, but there was at least one they gave strong consideration to:https://t.co/0RDyd4Vi2A — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 15, 2022

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Len Bias and Michael Jordan square off as high schoolers at basketball camp. pic.twitter.com/5SLkSNY4fD — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 15, 2022

Pearl Jam’s drummer tested positive for Covid before their concert last night.



Instead of canceling the show, they invited a local kid from Oakland to fill in for them.



Legend. @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/DNqMBHeRh7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 15, 2022

Well I just found out that Wendy Melvoin from The Revolution wrote the guitar part for Prince’s Purple Rain…this is her now pic.twitter.com/6u9PEJkyhC — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 15, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005