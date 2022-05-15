Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Washington Commanders' 2022 schedule - Strong start is a must

A home win vs. Jacksonville -- their first game under the name Commanders -- and a 3-1 start would give them a chance to win the NFC East.

Commanders QB Carson Wentz downplays facing Eagles for first time since trade | RSN

Carson Wentz called his return to Philadelphia "just another ballgame."

NFL schedule 2022: Top games featuring players on new teams | RSN

The NFL schedule for 2022 features some notable games with players who changed teams during the offseason. These games are ones to mark on your calendar.

Commanders' 2022 schedule is much lighter on opposing quarterback star power | RSN

Pete Hailey analyzes the crop of QBs the Commanders will face in 2022 and how that group looks less threatening than 2021's bunch.

Washington Commanders to revive marching band - The Washington Post

The NFL's oldest marching band was discontinued during the coronavirus pandemic. The new version will be half the size, paid and play a revamped arrangement of the team's original fight song.

Virginia State's Will Adams is taking advantage of his draft opportunity - The Washington Post

In the past year, the NFL and other advocates have ensured HBCU players receive chances to prove themselves that they previously lacked. Few took advantage more than Virginia State safety Will Adams.

One subplot to watch in every Commanders game in 2022 | RSN

With the 2022 NFL schedule officially out, here's one thing to watch in every Commanders game this season.

Commanders 2022 schedule off national spotlight

The Washington Commanders caught a scheduling break, though fans nationwide may never know it, which may provide an opportunity for the team’s first winning season in six years.

NFL: Tom Brady-Fox deal begs questions on big-money network broadcasts

The multi-network bidding war culminated Tuesday when Fox Sports announced that Tom Brady will become its lead NFL analyst when he’s done playing. Fox did not disclose terms of Brady's deal, but the New York Post reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will receive $375 million over 10 years, the richest contract in sports broadcasting history — and more than Brady will have earned via his 23 seasons in the league.

Commanders open season against Jaguars, releases 2022 schedule - Washington Times

The Washington Commanders have yet to start a season fast under coach Ron Rivera. But if that is going to change, then this year looks like it will be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Which Teams Will Be the Most Fun in 2022? | Football Outsiders

20. Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz provides elite rubbernecking opportunities. Jahan Dotson, Terry McLauren, Antonio Gibson, and Curtis Samuel will keep the Commanders competitive during Wentz's hot streaks while removing excuses for his cold snaps. Chase Young leads a defense with the potential to cause some upsets and mayhem.

The Vikings and Colts may field better teams than the Commanders, but those teams will be like prestigious Netflix dramas you give up on after two episodes because they take too long establishing some mythology you couldn't care less about. The Commanders are a CW series about a D-list superhero, with the angst cranked up to 11, the plot twists coming by the commercial break, and the special effects a little wonky. Trust me: you will learn to love to hate-watching to see what happens next.