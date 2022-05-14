The Commanders add UDFA Will Adams. What are his prospects?

Will Adams, S

School: Virginia State | Conference: CIAA

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21(?)

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 186 lbs

College Statistics

Player Overview

Adams’ college production wasn’t particularly eye-popping, collecting 31 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and an interception during his sophomore season. As a senior, he lead Virginia State in solo tackles, posting 61 total tackles, a TFL, and an interception. That performance earned him First Team All-CIAA defensive honors. But what really got him on the radar of pro teams was his impressive performance at the Historically Black College & University Combine:

After a stellar performance at the HBCU Combine, Adams popped up onto the radar. His great testing numbers, 40.5 inch vert and 10-3 broad jump, both show up on film. He is explosive coming downhill and moves really well. There was just a lack of production at the collegiate level, which is worrisome for the level of competition he faced. He definitely deserves a chance to be a camp body because of his testing.

He performed well enough to get invited to the Dolphins’ mini-camp and then get signed by the Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

“He’s looked good at every drill and in the workouts. Every scout is talking about him.”-Jim Nagy, the Director of the Senior Bowl, on Adams combine performance

Strengths

Has very good range.

Is a strong tackler. Hard hitting.

Versatile. Can play both safety positions as well as outside and slot CB.

Plays hard consistently.

Likely to be a special teams contributor.

Weaknesses

Subpar college competition.

Likely needs to add weight to his frame to succeed in the pros.

Didn’t have great numeric production in college.

Let’s See His Work

“It would be a dream come true… I’ve always dreamed of being in the NFL.”



Virginia State’s Will Adams on following in Darius Leonard’s HBCU footsteps and make his mark in the @NFL.@VSUsports | @AndrewSiciliano | @dsleon45 pic.twitter.com/LcnibNnJt3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 4, 2022

Just saw the Commanders signed UDFA DB Will Adams out of Virginia State



The DC at VSU is former Commanders DB Vernon Dean. He began his NFL coaching career as a fellow for the Ravens, under current Commanders DC Jack Del Rio @Russellmania621 @michaelpRTD @southexclusives #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cK4mp7EMgl — T M (@reshmanuel) May 14, 2022

Tables are updated and it's officially #RASseason!



Our first of the year is Virginia State CB Will Adams, who also posted our first elite #RAS of the season (unofficially, with projected splits). pic.twitter.com/XwZN0sw7ny — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) January 31, 2022

How He Will Fit

Like every undrafted free agent, Adams’ chances of making the final 53-man roster are exceedingly slim. That being said, they are certainly non-zero. Each year, one or two UDFAs seem to make Washington’s final roster. However, as the roster continues to improve, we may see that change over time.

Normally, for potential pros at small colleges, you want to see those guys dominating their competition. Adams’ numbers were solid, but unremarkable, but his Combine numbers suggest that the raw materials may be there to be molded into a developmental prospect in the secondary, if the team that grabs him is patient enough. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he lands on the practice squad for a year or two, in order to put on some additional mass and experience the higher level of competition.