All aTwitter: 14 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We've signed DB Will Adams (Virginia State) and released CB De'Vante Cross — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022

Really pulling for this young man!



Great read…and WOW, how about this quote - sound familiar?



“I promise it’s going to be one of the best decisions that they ever made.” https://t.co/TMaP95rZJI — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 13, 2022

And this very, very lengthy transaction wire today confirms it.https://t.co/6OiV5dfVXT — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 14, 2022

1️⃣1️⃣ is ready to see some familiar faces this season



Be there for Week 3 » https://t.co/lWiLdTyGap — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022

Santana Moss vs. Jacksonville (2006)

138 yards

3️⃣ TDs

Game-winner in OT



Be there Week 1 » https://t.co/fuEruiiUDF pic.twitter.com/VIh0xKpS60 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022

It’s your time now Mr. Holmes! I’m here if you need me. Ole #28 for the Burgundy & Gold! https://t.co/TkJtsYMpve — Darrell Green (@darrellgreen28) May 14, 2022

Jon Allen had a truly elite 2021 season for the #Commanders & no one is talking about it.

✅Most sacks by a WSH Interior DL since 1983

✅2nd most pressures among IDLs

✅90.9 Overall PFF Grade(3rd)

✅Higher Pass Rush win rate than TJ Watt/Chris Jones#HTTC #CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/lx7xK00F5O — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) May 13, 2022

Hey @heykayadams, I am going to miss my annual visit on set. Can't wait to see what your next chapter brings, but whatever it is, I know you will crush it! BTW, I'm not sure if I can get #Tahoe & #Sierra to watch @GMFB w/o their favorite host. pic.twitter.com/CD2con6qCh — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) May 14, 2022

Now that the schedule is out, we can use game-by-game betting lines posted on DraftKings to see how good each NFL team is expected to be in 2022 pic.twitter.com/V2j3OFWHFx — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) May 13, 2022

ICYMI: Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry. It is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, per @TomPelissero .https://t.co/EDyggp9LWA pic.twitter.com/Jz2iu3eUKs — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 14, 2022

For Jarvis Landry and the #Saints, it’s expected to be a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. A chance to go home, show he’s healthy and get back to the market next March, when Landry will be 30. @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/OcrUHC8XRt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2022

Antonio Callaway participating in Colts' rookie minicamp as a tryout player. https://t.co/Qp8fS9RJL0 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 14, 2022

"What are they doing to the Jets here... they could go 0-9 to start the season!"@adamrank can't believe how tough the Jets schedule is pic.twitter.com/yMmf1yxSIf — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 13, 2022

Few things in Washington, D.C. sports are as impressive as the Capitals having made the #StanleyCupPlayoffs in 32 of the last 39 seasons. And few things in D.C. sports are as painful as 29 of the Caps’ 32 postseason appearances having ended in a first or second round. #ALLCAPS — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 14, 2022

Carlson: “We had a lot of time where the series was in our hands. And I think that stings even more, especially right now. Not much more to say than that.” #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 14, 2022

Backstrom on the blown leads: “That’s obviously part of the things that you’ve gotta do to be successful in the playoffs. You have to shut down teams. I don’t know what else to say. It’s obviously on us. It’s disappointing.” #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 14, 2022

Ovechkin: “We had it and we just blew it away. That’s on us… kind of f**ked up situation.” — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) May 14, 2022

