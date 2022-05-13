All aTwitter: 13 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Week 1. @FedExField.



See you all there — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2022

Tell Carson we say hi :) https://t.co/myxHrEfMfi — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2022

Commanders host the Jags Week 1 and go to the Lions Week 2.



This means we find out early in the season what is the worst broadcast crew Fox has. — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) May 12, 2022

Jags Lions Eagles is a fantastic opportunity for Ron Rivera to show he’s serious about Year 3 — Tyler (@WFTeamer) May 13, 2022

All home games at FedEx Field will kick off at 1 pm. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 13, 2022

Just gonna leave this here:



Colts' record Weeks 5 - 16 last year: 8-2

-Wins over the 49ers, Bills, Patriots, and Cardinals (all playoff teams)

-Lost to the Titans in OT and the Bucs by 7 (both playoff teams)



12/28/21: Wentz gets COVID



Finishes the season 0-2, miss the playoffs — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 12, 2022

Yes. We played away the other time — Les Brijbasi (@LBrijbasi) May 13, 2022

This season’s Monday Night Football matchups: pic.twitter.com/Tp4ORQtJPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

The Commanders finished top 10 in run AND pass block win-rate last season while playing 2nd and 3rd string players for the bulk of their final 8 games.



This is an awful take. https://t.co/hE0sPAuchD — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 12, 2022

Jaguars OL Wes Martin, who was claimed off of waivers yesterday, nearly returned to the Commanders, as both they and the Chargers also attempted to claim him. Jacksonville had highest priority.



Martin was a 2019 4th round pick for the Commanders out of Indiana. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2022

The 2022 NFL Schedule has been released. Here are the rest differences experienced by each team ordered by most advantageous to least advantageous. #NFLScheduleRelease pic.twitter.com/eT4IAGePT3 — Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) May 13, 2022

Brilliant: The @Seahawks fooled their players, creating a fake schedule with all the worst possible situations — including multiple road holiday games, four straight road games & no bye after their Germany game.



Quandre Diggs was sick to his stomach. pic.twitter.com/Z41ma8rF7M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2022

