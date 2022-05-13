All aTwitter: 13 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ready to the competition #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/LKoWDMfIbH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
BEHOLD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/Ym9gNyXpxB
Week 1. @FedExField.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2022
See you all there
Tell Carson we say hi :) https://t.co/myxHrEfMfi— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2022
Commanders host the Jags Week 1 and go to the Lions Week 2.— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) May 12, 2022
This means we find out early in the season what is the worst broadcast crew Fox has.
I see 2-0 easily for @Commanders #HTTC— Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) May 13, 2022
Jags Lions Eagles is a fantastic opportunity for Ron Rivera to show he’s serious about Year 3— Tyler (@WFTeamer) May 13, 2022
All home games at FedEx Field will kick off at 1 pm.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 13, 2022
Just gonna leave this here:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 12, 2022
Colts' record Weeks 5 - 16 last year: 8-2
-Wins over the 49ers, Bills, Patriots, and Cardinals (all playoff teams)
-Lost to the Titans in OT and the Bucs by 7 (both playoff teams)
12/28/21: Wentz gets COVID
Finishes the season 0-2, miss the playoffs
Yes. We played away the other time— Les Brijbasi (@LBrijbasi) May 13, 2022
This season’s Monday Night Football matchups: pic.twitter.com/Tp4ORQtJPN— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
The Commanders finished top 10 in run AND pass block win-rate last season while playing 2nd and 3rd string players for the bulk of their final 8 games.— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 12, 2022
This is an awful take. https://t.co/hE0sPAuchD
Jaguars OL Wes Martin, who was claimed off of waivers yesterday, nearly returned to the Commanders, as both they and the Chargers also attempted to claim him. Jacksonville had highest priority.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2022
Martin was a 2019 4th round pick for the Commanders out of Indiana.
The 2022 NFL Schedule has been released. Here are the rest differences experienced by each team ordered by most advantageous to least advantageous. #NFLScheduleRelease pic.twitter.com/eT4IAGePT3— Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) May 13, 2022
@chargers https://t.co/gfLGan9qdE— The Snap UK Podcast (@TheSnapUK) May 13, 2022
Brilliant: The @Seahawks fooled their players, creating a fake schedule with all the worst possible situations — including multiple road holiday games, four straight road games & no bye after their Germany game.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2022
Quandre Diggs was sick to his stomach. pic.twitter.com/Z41ma8rF7M
