How predictive are “consensus” draft big boards?

Recently, MattinBrisVegas has written a couple of articles post-draft that have evaluated the Commanders’ draft haul against the “consensus big boards” of draft prognosticators and “experts.” And while I have little doubt that the combined estimates of 80+ evaluators are probably more accurate than those of any individual evaluator, particularly over time, I was curious to look at how “the wisdom of the crowd” holds up against the least forgiving evaluator there is - reality.

For this exercise, I looked back at one of the earlier “consensus big boards” I could find, the 2019 big board from the Athletic. This board was comprised of 60 individual boards, and the article linked actually dives a bit more into the variability between those boards, and is an interesting read in it’s own right.

The table below shows the top 32 “best players available” according to the consensus big board as well as several other data points, including “weighted approximate value (wAV)” (basically a metric evaluating actual performance in the league), wAV Rank (which is the relative wAV of each player in that draft against their fellow draftees), “actual reach/steal delta (ARSD)” (which is difference between that players’ consensus rank, minus their actual relative standing in the class), and “reach/steal” (which is a determination of whether they exceeded or fell short of their position relative to the expert opinion before the draft).

So, let’s take the first player as an example. Before the 2019 draft, Alabama’s DL Quinnen Williams was the “consensus” number one best player available. After 3 years in the league, Williams has the 38th highest weighted approximate value (wAV) in his class. That, essentially, means that if the experts had their way - and they basically did, as Williams was taken #3 overall - Williams was a “reach” by 37 draft slots. That would make him the 10th highest “reach” of the top 32 players according to the experts, and would place him at an early second round talent, in a perfect draft world.

As a, rare, example in the opposite direction, let’s look at AJ Brown. Brown was deemed the 27th overall player by the experts, was actually drafted in the middle of the second round, and has actually performed as the third best player in the 2019 draft. Not only is he an actual “steal” according to the expert rank, he was a super steal compared to where he was actually drafted by the Titans, at #51.

2019 Consensus Big Board versus Actual Performance ﻿Consensus Rank Player Position wAV wAV Rank ARSD Reach/Steal ﻿Consensus Rank Player Position wAV wAV Rank ARSD Reach/Steal 1 Quinnen Williams DL 16 38 -37 Reach 2 Nick Bosa EDGE 24 7 -5 Reach 3 Ed Oliver DL 23 11 -8 Reach 4 Josh Allen EDGE 15 40 -36 Reach 5 Devin White LB 32 2 3 Steal 6 Brian Burns EDGE 19 22 -16 Reach 7 TJ Hockenson TE 13 51 -44 Reach 8 Jonah Williams OT 13 52 -44 Reach 9 Kyler Murray QB 44 1 8 Steal 10 Montez Sweat EDGE 19 22 -12 Reach 11 Jawaan Taylor OT 19 22 -11 Reach 12 Devin Bush LB 17 33 -21 Reach 13 Christian Wilkins DL 21 16 -3 Reach 14 Jeffrey Simmons DL 24 9 5 Steal 15 DK Metcalf WR 29 4 11 Steal 16 Dwayne Haskins QB 4 131 -115 Reach 17 Noah Fant TE 14 46 -29 Reach 18 Rashan Gary DL 12 58 -40 Reach 19 Andrew Dillard OT 6 105 -86 Reach 20 Clelin Ferrell EDGE 11 68 -48 Reach 21 Greedy Williams CB 7 98 -77 Reach 22 Byron Murphy CB 15 43 -21 Reach 23 Garrett Bradbury OC 19 22 1 Steal 24 Cody Ford G 13 52 -28 Reach 25 Josh Jacobs RB 22 13 12 Steal 26 Jerry Tillery DL 14 47 -21 Reach 27 AJ Brown WR 30 3 24 Steal 28 Marquise Brown WR 24 9 19 Steal 29 Dexter Lawrence DL 19 22 7 Steal 30 DeAndre Baker CB 6 106 -76 Reach 31 Dalton Risner G 17 35 -4 Reach 32 N'Keal Harry WR 6 107 -75 Reach

I recognize there’s a lot to look at there, but I would like to call out some highlights. Below is a list of top 20 actual players whom the “consensus experts” left out of their first round talent list entirely. Interestingly, the list includes a wide range of positions, from QB to RB and WR, and even C.

Notables Misses (wAv Rank):

Deebo Samuel - 5

Maxx Crosby - 6

Daniel Jones - 8

Terry McLaurin - 12

Elgton Jenkins - 13

Diontae Johnson - 13

Kaleb McCary - 16

David Montgomery - 16

David Edwards - 16

Miles Sanders - 20

Devin Singletary - 20

Some other key elements that stand out from the analysis:

Of the top 32 “consensus expert picks,” 23 of 32 (72%) have ended up being “reaches.” Remember, this is not relative to where they were actually picked in the draft. This is relative to where the experts had each of them as “best player available.”

The average (mean) delta between where the experts had these players ranked and their actual performance is -24, meaning that, of the 32 players on this list, they were generally taken about 24 spots ahead of where they should have been, if teams were truly looking for the BPA. Of course, it should also be pointed out that the variance is pretty wild, going from the aforementioned steal - Brown - to biggest “expert” reach of Dwayne Haskins, who probably should have been selected in the 3rd-4th round range. Thanks, Danny.

I’ll take the opportunity to also mention that Montez Sweat was good value where he was actually drafted (#26) but would have shown as a “slight reach” if he had been taken where the experts wanted him (#10).

I look forward to hearing your thoughts on this review, and whether you find it, or the “consensus big boards” of draft “experts” compelling. Given this, albeit limited, analysis, I’m - personally - less concerned about what appears to be a half to 2⁄ 3 round reach for a first round pick, as some have suggested Jahan Dotson is, given the average magnitude of expert misses against actual performance. And, I can only imagine that “miss range” tends to grow as the universe of players expands into the perceived second and third round talents.

I’d love to hear your thoughts below.