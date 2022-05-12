NFL Schedule Leaks Tracker: Washington Commanders will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve

We have the first schedule leak for the Washington Commanders 2022 season! A few Chicago reporters have tweeted out the first game for Washington and it's in primetime. The Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears on October 13th for a Week 6 Thursday Night Football game.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the easiest strength of schedule belongs to the Cowboys and Commanders, who are tied at .462. if you’re looking for a division that could produce a few surprise teams next season, then you might want to look at the NFC East. Collectively, the four teams in that division have the four easiest schedules heading into 2022.

Where's your team at? pic.twitter.com/6RO1hPEITx — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) May 10, 2022

This is the first leak for Washington’s schedule but there are likely to be several more before the team announces theirs at 7:45 pm tonight. The NFL will officially release the entire schedule at 8 pm as part of their 3 hour release program.

Check out the Washington’s 2022 opponents here:

NFL Schedule 2022 Release Info

Release Time: 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 12, 2022)

TV Schedule: ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Online Stream: FuboTV, ESPN+

Thanksgiving lineup close to eliminating Washington

Pats/Vikes 3rd Thanksgiving game. So only chance for Commanders is against Cowboys https://t.co/yS6QNvbfEu — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 12, 2022

Washington will not play on the Christmas Day Triple header

For the holiday planners, source tells me Washington is definitely not one of the 3 Christmas Day games. #HTTC — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) May 12, 2022

Rumored 2022 schedule:

Week 1 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington will open the season vs Jacksonville at FedEx Field, per sources. Good chance for a Week 1 Commanders win against a Jags team that went 3-14 last year. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 12, 2022

Week 6 @ Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Back-to-back national TV games for the Bears week 6 Oct 13 TNF v Commanders and week 7 MNF in New England.



In addition to Week 2 SNF at Green Bay it’s 3 national TV games for Bears. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 12, 2022

Second known prime time game:#Commanders come to Soldier Field to face the #Bears in Week 6 on Thursday, Oct. 13 — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 12, 2022

Week 16 @ 49ers (Christmas Eve)

I’m told the #49ers will host the #Commanders on Dec. 24 (Sat) in Week 16. @PFN365 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 12, 2022

