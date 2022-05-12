 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Schedule Leaks Tracker: Washington Commanders will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve

We have leaks!

By Scott Jennings Updated
/ new

We have the first schedule leak for the Washington Commanders 2022 season! A few Chicago reporters have tweeted out the first game for Washington and it's in primetime. The Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears on October 13th for a Week 6 Thursday Night Football game.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the easiest strength of schedule belongs to the Cowboys and Commanders, who are tied at .462. if you’re looking for a division that could produce a few surprise teams next season, then you might want to look at the NFC East. Collectively, the four teams in that division have the four easiest schedules heading into 2022.

This is the first leak for Washington’s schedule but there are likely to be several more before the team announces theirs at 7:45 pm tonight. The NFL will officially release the entire schedule at 8 pm as part of their 3 hour release program.

Check out the Washington’s 2022 opponents here:

NFL Schedule 2022 Release Info

Release Time: 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 12, 2022)

TV Schedule: ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Online Stream: FuboTV, ESPN+

Thanksgiving lineup close to eliminating Washington

Washington will not play on the Christmas Day Triple header

Rumored 2022 schedule:

Week 1 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6 @ Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16 @ 49ers (Christmas Eve)

Week 17

Week 18

