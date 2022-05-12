Washington Commanders 2022 official schedule released

The NFL officially released their 2022 schedule tonight at 8pm. Hogs Haven will have analysis, predictions, and more in the coming days.
Some quick notes:
- Carson Wentz gets another shot at the Jaguars after the Colts lost a win and get in game in Week 18 last season
- Wentz has three other “circle the calendar” games (2X vs the Eagles, vs the Colts) and the NFL obviously wanted Wentz’s return to Philly to be in primetime(MNF)
- Only two primetime games(for now)
- Week 14 byes can be good for playoff bound teams, but that’s a lot of football to be played without a break
- Except for the 10 day break they have to prepare for the Packers after their Thursday Night Football away game against the Bears
- Season finale against the Cowboys has potential to be a playoff-type game if Washington goes into it with 8+ wins
- Only one multi-game stretch of away games(Weeks 10-11)
- Playing the Giants twice in a row is...different
With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2022
The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season. pic.twitter.com/MAzxijyYAC
Week 1 vs Jaguars: Washington -4, O/U 44 1/2
Super Bowl Odds: +6500
Washington Commanders 2022 Preseason Schedule
Week 1 vs Carolina Panthers
Week 2 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3 @ Baltimore Ravens
Ready to the competition #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/LKoWDMfIbH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)
Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)
Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
