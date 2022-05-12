 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Commanders 2022 official schedule released

Washington's schedule is here

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders-Carson Wentz Press Conference John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL officially released their 2022 schedule tonight at 8pm. Hogs Haven will have analysis, predictions, and more in the coming days.

Some quick notes:

  • Carson Wentz gets another shot at the Jaguars after the Colts lost a win and get in game in Week 18 last season
  • Wentz has three other “circle the calendar” games (2X vs the Eagles, vs the Colts) and the NFL obviously wanted Wentz’s return to Philly to be in primetime(MNF)
  • Only two primetime games(for now)
  • Week 14 byes can be good for playoff bound teams, but that’s a lot of football to be played without a break
  • Except for the 10 day break they have to prepare for the Packers after their Thursday Night Football away game against the Bears
  • Season finale against the Cowboys has potential to be a playoff-type game if Washington goes into it with 8+ wins
  • Only one multi-game stretch of away games(Weeks 10-11)
  • Playing the Giants twice in a row is...different

Week 1 vs Jaguars: Washington -4, O/U 44 1/2

Super Bowl Odds: +6500

Washington Commanders 2022 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 vs Carolina Panthers

Week 2 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 @ Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)

Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants

Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

