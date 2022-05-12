All aTwitter: 12 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

#Commanders Film Analyst Logan Paulsen checked in for a 2-part @TraporDivePod film session.



First up Brian Robinson Jr.



- His best fit in Washington’s Off & what he specifically brings to the table that differs from Antonio Gibson.



Available tomorrow @ noon est. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vMmfIICffp — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 11, 2022

Which division rival do you want to see us play first this season?



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TOMORROW at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/7NicXfCzkh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 11, 2022

Hiding Washington in the back with the wrong uniforms https://t.co/OHzmdOD71J — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 11, 2022

Top 20 for fun. None of these names should be surprising pic.twitter.com/DwK8smWdne — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) May 11, 2022

As details of the schedule keep trickling out, the one lengthy streak that is still on my mind is that Cowboys/Eagles has been on primetime (either Sunday or Monday night) 18 straight seasons.



Since both teams made the playoffs last season, I'm expecting that streak to continue. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 11, 2022

Bears To Sign WR Tajae Sharpe https://t.co/wvW3z7oijv pic.twitter.com/vyTVOuckKZ — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 12, 2022

Today, we remember the legacy of Fritz Pollard, who passed away #OTD in 1986.



Born in 1894 as Frederick Douglass Pollard, he starred on the Akron Pros, who were the NFL's first-ever champions in 1920.



Pollard was also the first African-American head coach in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/6sQO6TfyoH — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 11, 2022

The #Caps are 15-for-15 on the penalty kill in this series. They are the only team in the #NHLPlayoffs not to have given up a PP goal.



This is the single biggest reason why they're even in this series. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 12, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005