All aTwitter: 11 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Where's your team at? pic.twitter.com/6RO1hPEITx— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) May 10, 2022
8️⃣9️⃣ 1️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 9, 2022
Catch this Santana and Jahan interview and more on Command Center tonight!
: @NBCSWashington
⏰: Following Caps post-game coverage pic.twitter.com/TDuMdee85b
"Hi, I'm a rookie Commander, and a fun fact about me is..." pic.twitter.com/nWBdALRWRm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 10, 2022
Willingness isn’t his issue for me, its technique. Saw him lunging at defenders and getting hands swiped and beaten quickly. So he then would often default to cut blocking and either missed or only clipped the defender because he dropped his head.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 10, 2022
I asked Logan who his favorite pick was outside of Dotson.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 10, 2022
He genuinely likes most of the class, but he's real high on Percy Butler.@1067theFan @team980 @AudacySports
FULL POD: https://t.co/VvrlPthrdm pic.twitter.com/7237yvWNud
Brian Robinson Jr. and Sam Howell getting in work— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) May 10, 2022
(Via @BrianR_4) pic.twitter.com/nc0XdFNao4
AT GUARD... CHRIIIIIIIIS PAAAAAAAUUUUL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 9, 2022
@Grubhub
May 10, 2022
The correct NFC East WR Rankings— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) May 10, 2022
1. Terry McLaurin
2. AJ Brown
3. CeeDee Lamb
4. DeVonta Smith
5. Michael Gallup
6. Kenny Golloday
7. Curtis Samuel
8. Jahan Dotson(R)
9. Sterling Shepard
10. Kadarius Toney https://t.co/blVmX4EStM
Day by day, daily deposits— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) May 10, 2022
If the @Commanders defense plays this year, the way we expected them to last year—and the way their talent lends them to—they’ll be playing meaningful games into late December. Too talented a roster….— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 10, 2022
Well put legend— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 10, 2022
Back in DC pic.twitter.com/BAmMFRLuiD— Camaron Cheeseman (@camcheese33) May 10, 2022
"The Giants had a lot of legitimate trade offers for James Bradberry but those teams couldn't come to terms on a new deal" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/zbAWHlilEI— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022
NEWS: Tom Brady's contract to call games for Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned. https://t.co/WDcPjMYhYE— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 10, 2022
That's a whole lot of money to pay a guy with zero guarantee that he'll be any better in the booth than his idol Joe Montana was.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2022
"This deal is UNBELIEVABLE for Tom & Fox" ~@OfficialAJHawk#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oct3GWCPGa— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022
From NFL Now: Tom Brady will be a broadcaster when he retires. But what if his team is out of the playoffs this year and he knows he's done... will he jump in the booth for FOX for LVII? A FOX spokesman declined comment. pic.twitter.com/TtjLmTMdho— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2022
*$296.5 million— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2022
"The market for broadcasters has reached a place that I never saw coming & the Tom Brady deal is at another level" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8TgLQP2WBd— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022
It would really be something if, after the Browns and Deshaun Watson explicitly kept his 2022 base salary at the CBA minimum to mitigate financial losses from suspension, the NFL retorts by holding off after 2022, but before CLE can restructure his $46M 2023 base salary. https://t.co/GWWc0YgKEU— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 10, 2022
The waiting is always the hardest part.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 10, 2022
An inside look at the trade that brought @Primetime_jet to the Valley. pic.twitter.com/7dtLuMxZ2M
The QB room pic.twitter.com/uXipuWERVG— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 10, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...