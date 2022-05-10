Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E15

On tonight’s show—the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven—we begin the long, lonely, uneventful march through May and June. It’s truly the desert of the NFL calendar, which is of course prime territory for franchise sales...#justsayin’

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around 9 PM—after all, with the draft in the rearview mirror, the NFL has a LOT more time to focus their attention on the doings and transpirings over in Ashburn.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (around 9 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!