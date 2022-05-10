Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders rookie Stephen Davis Jr. trying to break into the family business - The Athletic

Davis Jr. began following his dad's footsteps as an Auburn running back but switched schools and positions.

Jack Del Rio becomes latest from Commanders to commend linebacker Cole Holcomb | RSN

Cole Holcomb is a name that's gotten a lot of attention this offseason, and Jack Del Rio continued that praise recently.

The Commanders' optimism over Curtis Samuel in 2022 is continuing to grow | RSN

Commanders' offensive coordinator Scott Turner is encouraged by what he's seen from Curtis Samuel this offseason.

Logan Paulsen breaks down Jahan Dotson comparisons to Steve Smith, DeSean Jackson

Paulsen and Ron Rivera looks at film on how Dotson's skillset stacks up against Smith and Jackson

Everything to know about NFL schedule, how it works | RSN

How does the NFL schedule release come together? Here’s a look at who creates it and what factors play a role in making it.

The Commanders rookies got 'googly-eyed' over the team's new helmets | RSN

The Commanders' new helmets were a hit among the rookies at minicamp late last week.

2022 division breakdown | NFC East

In anticipation for the 2022 schedule release, Commanders.com is breaking down each division to look ahead for what’s in store for Washington this season. First up is the NFC East.

NFC East check-in: How Commanders stack up after draft - Washington Times

Experts seem to peg the Commanders behind the Cowboys, Eagles after the draft.

"This is an opportunity to show the world: I'm Carson Wentz, and I can still play" | Julie Donaldson 1-on-1 with Doug Williams

As a special guest on the first-ever episode of Command Center, Senior Advisor to the President Doug Williams joins Julie Donaldson to talk about the similarities between Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin, and why he believes Carson Wentz can take this Comm

5 things to know about Chris Paul

The Washington Commanders used one of their two seventh-round picks to take Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the offensive line, presented by Grubhub.