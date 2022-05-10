Which Second Year Player Are You Expecting to Make the Biggest Leap for Washington in 2022?

Every season, fans are SO excited to see the new rookies come into camp and show out! Sometimes they overachieve (see McLaurin, Terry), and sometimes they need to simmer a bit longer (see Cooley, Chris).

Last year’s class seems to be one that needed to simmer a bit more, as just second rounder Sam Cosmi came in and made an immediate impact.

Below, I will look at both drafted players and free agents entering their second season with Washington.

Washington’s 2021 Draft Class:

Jamin Davis

- 16 games (8 starts): 76 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Sam Cosmi

- 9 games (9 starts)

Benjamin St-Juste

- 9 games (3 starts): 26 tackles, 3 PD

Dyami Brown

- 15 games (6 starts): 12 REC, 165 YDS

John Bates

- 17 games (8 starts): 20 REC, 249 YDS, 1 TD

Darrick Forrest

- 8 games (0 starts): 7 tackles

Camaron Cheeseman

- starting long-snapper

William Bradley-King

- 3 games (0 starts): 5 tackles, .5 sacks

Shaka Toney

- 10 games (1 start): 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Dax Milne

- 13 games (1 start): 9 REC, 83 YDS

Free Agents entering year two with Washington:

Curtis Samuel

- 5 games(3 starts): 6 REC, 27 YDS

William Jackson III

- 12 games (12 starts): 39 tackles, 2 INT, 8 PD

Tyler Larsen

- 9 games (3 starts)

David Mayo

- 16 games (4 starts): 28 tackles, 1 FR

Which player are you expecting to have a breakout year two with Washington, and what do you think his stats will look like?