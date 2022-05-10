 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Mock Draft Contest: We have a winner!

One entry stood tall above the rest

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Cincinnati v Alabama Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Our annual contest to test your ability to predict the players and positions that Washington will pick this year was an interesting one. Only 3 of the 8 players selected by the Commanders this year were on any of the contest entries. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that this year’s winner was the only person to pick 2 of them. Washington’s two draft day trades eliminated Washington’s 6th round pick, but also gave them a pick in the 3rd round.

This year’s prizes was once again be provided by BreakingT, and the winner will receive their choice of t-shirt. Our winner can choose from the great selection in the DC collection, or wait to claim a new shirt from one of this year’s draft picks!

Washington Football Collection | BreakingT

Congratulations to Curtisd316 who was the only entrant to guess two players drafted by the Washington Commanders. He also hit the correct position, but wrong round for 3 other players which sealed the deal on his commanding victory in this year’s contest!

Brian Robinson Jr. T-shirt | BreakingT

Scoring:

1 point: Guess the correct position of any draft pick

6 points: Guess the correct position in the correct round

11 points: Guess the correct player

20 points: guess the correct player in the correct round

Contest entries with a drafted player included:

Curtisd316 (40 points)

Round 1(#11): Jameson Williams WR Alabama - 6

Round 2(#47): Chad Muma LB Wyoming - 0

Round 4(#113): Dane Belton S IOWA - 6

Round 6(#189): Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama - 11

Round 7(#230): Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State Broncos - 6

Round 7(#240): Cole Turner TE Nevada - 11

Tiebreaker: 32

Alex Rowsey (26 points)

Round 1(#11): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama - 6

Round 2(#47): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina - 11

Round 4(#113): Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia - 1

Round 6(#189): Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma St. - 1

Round 7(#231): Derek Kerstetter, OL, Texas - 6

Round 7(#241): Cole Johnson, QB, James Madison - 1

Tiebreaker: 26

William1806 (26 points)

Round 1(#11): Drake London, WR, USC - 6

Round 2(#47): Jaquan Brisker, S, PSU - 1

Round 4(#113): Spencer Burford, OG, UTSA - 1

Round 6(#189): Brian Robinson Sr, RB, Alabama - 11

Round 7(#231): Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo - 6

Round 7(#241): Esezi Otomewo, DT/DE, Minnesota - 1

Tiebreaker: 23

Redskins 4565 (25 points)

Round 1(#11): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State - 6

Round 2(#47): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming - 0

Round 4(#113): Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M - 1

Round 6(#189): Brian Robinson Sr, RB, Alabama - 11

Round 7(#231): Jordan Williams, DT, Virginia Tech - 1

Round 7(#241): Myron Cunningham, OT, Arkansas - 6

Tiebreaker: 22

StillASkinsFan (25 points)

Round 1(#11): Nakobe Dean LB Georgia - 0

Round 2(#47): George Pickens WR Georgia - 1

Round 4(#113): Marquis Hayes G Oklahoma - 6

Round 6(#189): Brian Robinson Jr RB Alabama - 11

Round 7(#231): Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State - 6

Round 7(#241): Jack Coan QB Notre Dame -1

Tiebreaker: 33

MattInBrisVegas (21 points)

Round 1(#11): Chris Olave, WR, OSU - 6

Round 2(#47): Nick Cross, S, Maryland - 1

Round 4(#113): Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama - 11

Round 6(#189): Cade Mays, G, Tennessee - 1

Round 7(#231): Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland -1

Round 7(#241): Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA - 1

Tiebreaker: 30

TheGump (20 points)

Round 1 - pick 11 Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame - 1

Round 2 - pick 47 Christian Watson, WR, NDSU - 1

Round 4 - pick 113 Zyon McCullum, CB, Sam Houston State - 1

Round 6 - pick 189 Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama - 11

Round 7 - pick 230 Zach Tom,T, Wake Forrest - 6

Round 7 - pick 240 Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina - 0

Tiebreaker - 38

Dacrock (20 points)

Round 1(#11): Treylon Burks (WR) - 6

Round 2(#47): Nick Cross (S) - 1

Round 4(#113): Sean Rhyan (OG) - 1

Round 6(#189): Cole Turner (TE) - 11

Round 7(#230): Tyrion Davis-Price (RB) - 1

Round 7(#240): Micah McFadden (LB) - 0

Tiebreaker: 31

Ben httwft (16 points)

Round 1(#11): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame - 1

Round 2(#47): John Metchie, WR, Alabama - 1

Round 4(#113): James Cook, RB, Georgia - 1

Round 6(#189): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada - 11

Round 7(#231): Eric Johnson, DL, Missouri State - 1

Round 7(#241): Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky - 1

Tiebreaker: 31

ghostrider (15 points)

Round 1(#11): Kyle Hamilton S, notre dame - 1

Round 2(#47): Chad Muma LB, Wyoming – 0

Round 4(#113): Wan’Dale Robinson WR,Kentucky - 1

Round 6(#189): Brian Robinson Sr RB Alabama - 11

Round 7(#231): Bailey Zappe QB wku - 1

Round 7(#241): Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M - 1

Tiebreaker: 27

Eyud29 (15 points)

Round 1(#11): Kyle Hamilton S - 1

Round 2(#47): Christian Watson WR -1

Round 4(#113): Marquis Hayes G - 1

Round 6(#189): Brian Robinson Sr RB - 11

Round 7(#231): Jack Sanborn LB - 0

Round 7(#241): Kaleb Eleby QB - 1

Tiebreaker: 18

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...