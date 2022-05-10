All aTwitter: 10 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Took more than a lot just to be here. I’m just grateful my momma got to see it pic.twitter.com/7z0pgQsyOI— Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) May 9, 2022
Some real nice throws here from Howell. 1st play, anticipates WR break, drives ball from far hash to sideline. On the money, dropped. 2nd play, reads out mesh, progresses to the dig, throw a touch high but hit WR in hands, dropped again. pic.twitter.com/7nz7PMf4QS— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 9, 2022
Correctly sets the protection, points to 52, presumably to slide it to him. LG and C end up leaving the DT to have free rush up the middle. Forces Howell to scramble and find checkdown to RB. pic.twitter.com/fVhw1ubjwp— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 9, 2022
The Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner, per source. The move will create $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2022
(Savings will be $11.5M with $10.4M dead this year and $1.4M dead in 2023 if they make it a June 1 cut)
From NFL Now: The #Giants released veteran James Bradberry after attempting to trade him. A starting CB now available. pic.twitter.com/RWHHIDRaBP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022
The Giants have released CB James Bradberry— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) May 9, 2022
Back in 2020, Bradberry said he would "love to play" for Washington head coach Ron Rivera again pic.twitter.com/6c5OZwXkOr
Totally depends on the scheme. We signed WJ3 hoping to play more man. That didn’t happen. If we are indeed going to see more man coverage WJ3 is far better than Bradberry. I think Fuller is as well— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 9, 2022
Bradberry is best in a squat C2, and matchup zone. He struggles in C3, C4 and man
Not saying this is going to happen. As of now, hard to see. Cost is a major factor. They have some room, but given other guys they want to extend, etc, it would be tough to make it work. So even if there's interest, getting it done would be difficult.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 9, 2022
"He plays great in man-to-man, he plays well in zone, he'll tackle... he's a Top 5 corner in this league"@DeAngeloHall23 says James Bradberry would be a huge help to any team that can pick him up pic.twitter.com/UUhggMsCAP— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 9, 2022
Dave Gettleman left the Giants in such cap hell they couldn't even sign their rookie draft class without getting rid of CB James Bradberry— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 9, 2022
the whole league knew it, reducing leverage & the Giants new GM couldn't work out a trade
amazing the hole Gettleman dug for this franchise https://t.co/GWYV8DHShU
James Bradberry has now been released by the New York Giants.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 9, 2022
Is it still #Commanthers Season?#HTTC
The @PFWAwriters announces that Ron Rivera has won the George Halas Award, given annually to the coach or player that overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Alex Smith won the award in 2021— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 9, 2022
Congrats to @RiverboatRonHC on being named the @PFWAwriters' George Halas Award winner! #RiveraStrong— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 9, 2022
May 9, 2022
QB - Cousins— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 9, 2022
RB - Portis (sorry to all the Morris fans)
TE - Reed
WR - Moss
WR - Terry
WR - Garçon
LT - Williams
LG - Dockery
C - Roullier
RG - Scherff
RT - Jansen https://t.co/N4xr7VqH8w
#Commanders DT Jon Allen treated the D-Line out to the Caps game tonight.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 10, 2022
So much for bad blood between Payne and Allen. Seem to be enjoying their drinks pic.twitter.com/8EqXvxDSCY
Exclusive: Below is how the @NFL master schedule used to be built — assembled by hand on a giant pegboard.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 10, 2022
We take you inside the schedule war room for a look at how it's made today.https://t.co/qtdAHeopWp pic.twitter.com/YytpIy1B1v
Mississippi sues Brett Favre for $228,000 in interest on $1.1 million in welfare funding he previously repaid. https://t.co/44kipxQv5M— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2022
Capitals’ ‘bad bounces’ may have just shifted the series against the Panthers https://t.co/vohSHQv8uZ via @washtimes— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 10, 2022
Broadcaster couldn’t help but drop a “are you shitting me” after this error pic.twitter.com/izPK8LtC8R— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 10, 2022
She lost her shoe coming out of the starting blocks.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 9, 2022
Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/60SKGKpz4g
