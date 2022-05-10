All aTwitter: 10 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Took more than a lot just to be here. I’m just grateful my momma got to see it pic.twitter.com/7z0pgQsyOI — Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) May 9, 2022

Some real nice throws here from Howell. 1st play, anticipates WR break, drives ball from far hash to sideline. On the money, dropped. 2nd play, reads out mesh, progresses to the dig, throw a touch high but hit WR in hands, dropped again. pic.twitter.com/7nz7PMf4QS — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 9, 2022

Correctly sets the protection, points to 52, presumably to slide it to him. LG and C end up leaving the DT to have free rush up the middle. Forces Howell to scramble and find checkdown to RB. pic.twitter.com/fVhw1ubjwp — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 9, 2022

The Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner, per source. The move will create $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money.



(Savings will be $11.5M with $10.4M dead this year and $1.4M dead in 2023 if they make it a June 1 cut) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2022

From NFL Now: The #Giants released veteran James Bradberry after attempting to trade him. A starting CB now available. pic.twitter.com/RWHHIDRaBP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

The Giants have released CB James Bradberry



Back in 2020, Bradberry said he would "love to play" for Washington head coach Ron Rivera again pic.twitter.com/6c5OZwXkOr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) May 9, 2022

Totally depends on the scheme. We signed WJ3 hoping to play more man. That didn’t happen. If we are indeed going to see more man coverage WJ3 is far better than Bradberry. I think Fuller is as well



Bradberry is best in a squat C2, and matchup zone. He struggles in C3, C4 and man — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 9, 2022

Not saying this is going to happen. As of now, hard to see. Cost is a major factor. They have some room, but given other guys they want to extend, etc, it would be tough to make it work. So even if there's interest, getting it done would be difficult. — John Keim (@john_keim) May 9, 2022

"He plays great in man-to-man, he plays well in zone, he'll tackle... he's a Top 5 corner in this league"@DeAngeloHall23 says James Bradberry would be a huge help to any team that can pick him up pic.twitter.com/UUhggMsCAP — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 9, 2022

Dave Gettleman left the Giants in such cap hell they couldn't even sign their rookie draft class without getting rid of CB James Bradberry



the whole league knew it, reducing leverage & the Giants new GM couldn't work out a trade



amazing the hole Gettleman dug for this franchise https://t.co/GWYV8DHShU — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 9, 2022

James Bradberry has now been released by the New York Giants.



Is it still #Commanthers Season?#HTTC — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 9, 2022

The @PFWAwriters announces that Ron Rivera has won the George Halas Award, given annually to the coach or player that overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Alex Smith won the award in 2021 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 9, 2022

Congrats to @RiverboatRonHC on being named the @PFWAwriters' George Halas Award winner! #RiveraStrong — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 9, 2022

QB - Cousins

RB - Portis (sorry to all the Morris fans)

TE - Reed

WR - Moss

WR - Terry

WR - Garçon

LT - Williams

LG - Dockery

C - Roullier

RG - Scherff

RT - Jansen https://t.co/N4xr7VqH8w — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 9, 2022

#Commanders DT Jon Allen treated the D-Line out to the Caps game tonight.



So much for bad blood between Payne and Allen. Seem to be enjoying their drinks pic.twitter.com/8EqXvxDSCY — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 10, 2022

Exclusive: Below is how the @NFL master schedule used to be built — assembled by hand on a giant pegboard.



We take you inside the schedule war room for a look at how it's made today.https://t.co/qtdAHeopWp pic.twitter.com/YytpIy1B1v — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 10, 2022

Mississippi sues Brett Favre for $228,000 in interest on $1.1 million in welfare funding he previously repaid. https://t.co/44kipxQv5M — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2022

Capitals’ ‘bad bounces’ may have just shifted the series against the Panthers https://t.co/vohSHQv8uZ via @washtimes — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 10, 2022

Broadcaster couldn’t help but drop a “are you shitting me” after this error pic.twitter.com/izPK8LtC8R — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 10, 2022

She lost her shoe coming out of the starting blocks.



Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/60SKGKpz4g — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 9, 2022

