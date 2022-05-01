Way too early 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Does Washington go back to defense?

One last mock draft roundup? Yes one last mock draft roundup, this time looking at the way too early projections for Washington's draft pick in 2023. The mock drafters do not think Washington will be successful next season, with a draft range from #7 - #21. Vegas has also set expectations below average with a starting line of 7.5 wins for Washington in 2022. Super Bowl odds are currently at +6500.

The Commanders had 8 picks in this year’s draft and filled a lot of needs, but didn’t really draft any projected elite players. They waited until days 2 and 3 to address the secondary, and with a few starters likely to be cap casualties next year, it becomes an early round need in 2023. There are a lot of people mocking CBs to Washington in the first round in this roundup.

Offensive tackle is the 2nd-most popular position in this roundup. Washington signed LT Charles Leno Jr. to an extension and has Sam Cosmi coming back for his second season. Cosmi was injured multiple times last season, but played well when he was healthy. Washington was reportedly interested in offensive tackles if they fell in the draft. They only drafted one OL and that was on Day 3.

Other positions that show up here are DT, RB, EDGE, and QB. These all seem unlikely now, but a lot of things can happen between now and next year's draft. That includes who will be making the picks.

Where will Washington pick, and who/what position should they take next year?

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The Redskins could use more secondary help, especially at cornerback. The son of the former Steeler great is a 6-2 cornerback with high potential.

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

The Commanders didn’t use Day 1 or Day 2 capital on needed cornerback help but that should change after William Jackson continues to disappoint as a big free-agent addition. Ringo is a dynamic, clutch ballhawk in coverage and will stand out more with many Georgia top defenders ascending to the NFL.

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The Commanders could create $12.5 million in cap space by moving on from Charles Leno after the 2022 season and Peter Skoronski is a dominant blocker that has the makings of a high selection that could serve as an ideal replacement.

The Washington Commanders passed on quarterbacks early in the 2022 NFL Draft before landing Sam Howell to compete with Carson Wentz late. As such, the Commanders are clear to take a big position of need early. With their penchant for Alabama defensive players, Malachi Moore is the choice. A smart cornerback with terrific instincts, Moore has 4 career interceptions and a plethora of forced incompletions. He’s incredibly sticky and has a knack for finding the football.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Ricks is the new normal when it comes to elite football talent. He’s a product out of IMG Academy in Florida, who got a five-star rating, went to LSU and became an All-American before entering the transfer portal. Now at Alabama, Ricks is the same kind of über-athletic, lanky corner that Alabama sends into the NFL on a conveyor belt.

Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

Tackle may be weak in 2023 but for now Paris Johnson is the projected OT1. Johnson hasn’t burst onto the scene yet because he has been playing guard with veterans in front of him at tackle. When he gets his chance he could explode in 2023.

Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Ryan Hayes has the size and skills to be a dominant left tackle for the Michigan Wolverines in 2022. Hayes is a prototype NFL tackle and has advanced techniques that could make him a Day 1 selection in 2023. It’s been nearly 10 years since Washington used a first-round pick on the offensive line.

The Commanders to invest any premium capital in the secondary in the 2022 Draft, so I have them taking the Corner out of Athens, GA early in 2023.

Devin Leary, QB, NC State

Carson Wentz is not a long-term answer at quarterback. Leary had a tremendous 2021 season for NC State and could help the Wolfpack compete in the ACC in 2022.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

The Washington Commanders could be in the quarterback market depending on Carson Wentz’s 2022 season. But instead, they opt to replace Matt Ioannidis and upgrade the interior defensive line. Bryan Bresee is a former number one recruit but tore his ACL in 2021. Barring any setbacks, he should be primed and ready for a massive 2022 season.

Lathan Ransom, CB, Ohio State

Washington needs defensive back upgrades at cornerback and safety. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Ransom worked his way onto the field as a freshman in 2020 and earned more playing time as the year progressed. He has excellent size with some natural cover skills. Ransom recorded 38 tackles, a forced fumble and five passes defended in 2021.

Round 1: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU Round 2: Willie Lampkin, G, Coastal Carolina

