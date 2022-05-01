All aTwitter: 1 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Got our guys— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
Who’s your favorite pick? pic.twitter.com/xaoHeaDtcU
Draft Needs:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 30, 2022
WR ✅️
DT ✅️
RB ✅️
S ✅️
QB ✅️
CB ✅️
LB
TE ✅️
G ✅️#Commanders
Martin Mayhew is defending the #Commanders process & the criticism they took for drafting a bunch of guys earlier than expected saying the people on the outside don't know what people on the inside know.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022
Had a great conversation with Commanders first rounder Jahan Dotson. Forget the player, Dotson the person is real easy to like https://t.co/r5vEd5t0LI— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Through 3 rounds I think it's pretty clear the Commanders have taken guys with high floors but maybe not the highest ceilings. These players will be expected to play, immediately, and help. Not the worst strategy with a new QB and a mandate to make a jump in the win column— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Two jobs of a front office:— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022
1. Evaluate - "how good can this player be?"
2. Valuate - "where should this player be drafted?"
When you go away from consensus you better be right, it is one thing to make an expected pick and for it to not work, it's another to pick "your" guy and for him not work. Feels like every pick so far we have taken have been a round earlier than the public expects.— Teddy Rochlis (@TeddyRochlis) April 30, 2022
Accurate. He would of been off the board in the next 10 or so picks if Washington hadn’t taken him. Managing expectations is a big part of my job.— Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) April 30, 2022
Washington appeared to have an emphasis on "need" as opposed to chasing BPA this draft.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 30, 2022
The team needed WR depth, DT Depth and RB depth and drafted accordingly.
My favorite pick so far is Dotson. I think he'll contribute early. #Commanders
Easiest question ever asked on this platform— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 30, 2022
Dotson/Robinson https://t.co/j8ACi8DuNe
Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson Jr., Percy Butler > Chris Olave.— steve (@CommandersNFL_) April 30, 2022
Not sure how you argue against that. My gap between Olave and Dotson was less than half-a-round.
While we wait for our next pick...— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
...jersey numbers for @PhidarianMathis and @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/YAdTgIP9Dd
Percy Butler on why he's such a terrific gunner: "Me and the punter, we chop it up." Sounds like he and Tress are gonna get along justttttttt fine— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Percy Butler in 866 career coverage snaps:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) April 30, 2022
1 TD allowed
3 INTs
52.7 allowed completion %
Also has elite level special teams grades the past three years
Let’s ride, @pbutler16x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mQheuqaWYl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
The #Ravens take a punter, but not the Punt God. At No. 130, they select Jordan Stout from Penn St.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022
.@Sam7Howell and @deuce2_ back together— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/ppcBOFtaK3
God is so faithful. So excited for this next chapter. Let’s go to work! @Commanders #HTTC— Sam Howell (@Sam7Howell) April 30, 2022
The Commanders are already trying to get word to Carson Wentz that he is still their guy. Wentz has obviously struggled to deal with backup QBs being popular in past. Was one reason why some people I talked to said they should avoid these rookies. https://t.co/sRbUF1ZbWv— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022
"Babe, he's only a 5th round pick." pic.twitter.com/FIl6C5OIZO— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 30, 2022
5th round for Sam Howell made too much sense to pass up. If Carson Wentz is mad about a 5th round QB, then Carson Wentz isnt the answer anyway— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Did the @Commanders get a steal in the 5th round? pic.twitter.com/WcnxqOfls9— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 30, 2022
Howell: “This is a perfect spot for me.” pic.twitter.com/KmT9StnRcv— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Howell: “I have so much respect for Carson. … I’m super excited” to learn behind Wentz.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 30, 2022
Here's new Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Says Washington was one of the teams he was hoping would draft him. pic.twitter.com/g93megpOAv— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 30, 2022
Draft always unpredictable, but talked to several scouts/coaches who had Sam Howell as a top-two QB in the draft. Goes in the 5th. Washington gets great value.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 30, 2022
The Commanders now have four Tar Heels on their roster: RBs coach Randy Jordan, LB Cole Holcomb and these two ... pic.twitter.com/S9lpI7AJi5— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
7 & 2 are reunited ‼️@Sam7Howell @deuce2_ pic.twitter.com/bHBockIRBb— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) April 30, 2022
Predictable headline. https://t.co/OLAWrgPbXi— Steve (@DC_STEVE) April 30, 2022
Just a note on this -- as I've been saying all along -- there was/is almost ZERO chance that Howell or any rookie QB is playing ahead of Taylor Heinicke this year.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 30, 2022
There's no No. 2 QB battle here. https://t.co/DmEqqyyN4b
Ron Rivera said he talked with Carson Wentz before selecting Sam Howell.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 30, 2022
I nailed a player/team match, finally. A go-getter with the ball in the air. Washington is consistently linked to big time basketball players. Cole Turner is that guy. Purely an upside receiving TE with a relatively low floor. Can’t complain. Just don’t expect him to block..ever.— steve (@CommandersNFL_) April 30, 2022
Turner is a 6-7, 249-pound tight end with really good hair. He played his first two seasons at Nevada at WR before switching to TE.https://t.co/xIaZUi9RF2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2022
TE Cole Turner said he feels he can help immediately in the pass game and in the red zone. He switched from WR to TE a couple years ago. Also has a Bball background. Will need to improve as a blocker.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 30, 2022
Daniel Jeremiah on Cole Turner: “Humongous catch radius with really good speed.” Exactly what Washington lacked. Dude is 6’6 1/2”.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) April 30, 2022
Stood out quite a bit when watching Carson Strong. Massive human being https://t.co/yTnG8YCtpl— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 30, 2022
Cole Turner SHEESH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 30, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/2xEGiilVVY
I watched Carson Strong before I watched Cole Turner. But the first catch I saw from Cole Turner, I paused the video and googled Cole Turner's hand size cuz he engulfed the ball. Almost 10".— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 30, 2022
Still two picks to go in 7th round.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2022
My favorite pick so far: Cole Turner. Best value: Sam Howell. Best 2022 contributor Dotson but Robinson is a close second. He will run the ball more than you think. Biggest head scratcher: Mathis. pic.twitter.com/HfR8lCNkcZ
Cole Turner and Logan Thomas will help with the lack of height from WR in the red zone.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 30, 2022
I haven't. He can catch. I just know Turner is a pure catcher right now. Bates can catch and block for Brian Robinson 3rd and 1 and 3rd and goals lol— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 30, 2022
You're ignoring the #189 that also went to the Panthers in the trade, but, yeah.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 30, 2022
Basically we said we will give up Chris Olave and pick 189, and take Jahan Dotson, Brian Robinson, Sam Howell, & Cole Turner. When i look at it that way, I like it.— Dad to the Bone (@mikereed2156) April 30, 2022
You forgot pick #189 to Panthers which was part of this transaction:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 30, 2022
Virginia Tech DE Amare Barno
Commanders' picks through five rounds: Senior, senior, senior, senior, junior, senior— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 30, 2022
Love, love, love the Chris Paul pick.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 30, 2022
Sounds like new guy Percy Butler will have a shot at that "Buffalo" nickel position.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2022
Ron Rivera says the team will be active trying to add 5-10 undrafted guys. RB Jaret Patterson was the team's lone UDFA last year (but he did make the 53)— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 30, 2022
Bigger point - don’t get too caught up in immediate grades. Draft class takes probably two years to evaluate— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 30, 2022
Wow, Carson Strong went undrafted?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 30, 2022
Wow.
There is no talent cliff for running back in the draft. There is zero reason to spend a high pick on a running back in the draft. Zero. https://t.co/V35AbQ7Ito pic.twitter.com/m5L7JLAUql— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 30, 2022
Kayvon Thibodeaux would like to wear No. 5. Means a lot to him. It’s veteran K Graham Gano’s #. Apparently won’t come cheap.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 30, 2022
“This is real now. We’re talking real numbers,” Thibodeau said. “When you tell some 250, I don’t know what 250 means. You forget all the zeros behind it.”
Listen, that was a great hype video for the NFL schedule release, but there's no changing the fact this should be an email. Not a primetime special.— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) April 30, 2022
