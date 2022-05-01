Washington Commanders 2022 Draft class grades

There is a long tradition of people giving draft picks a grade less than 24 hours after they’ve been made. Some of them are spot on after the players have shown who they are after a few years in the league, and some of them look pretty bad. A lot of graders get stuck on their personal rankings, and will tank a player’s selection because of that. How a player fits with a team, and their needs plays a big part here as well.

Washington's grades were a rollercoaster throughout the draft. Some people liked the trade down in the first, but the Jahan Dotson pick didn't thrill them. Players that were "missed" because they traded down also factored in.

Day 2 was generally planned because of where the players were picked, and other needs that could have been addressed by higher-rated players. Martin Mayhew tried to shut this criticism down yesterday by saying people on the outside don't know the team's needs like they do. That still didn't help and Day 2 was seen as very underwhelming.

Day 3 was a totally different narrative with Washington trading down again while also getting great value on QB Sam Howell at the top of the 5th round. They added 5 total players on Saturday, and helped their overall grades with that haul.

The lowest grade Washington received was a B- and they got one D for their 2022 draft class.

Their first draft as the rechristened Commanders didn’t start out well given that panicky trade for QB Carson Wentz cost them their third-rounder and probably a future second. But they recovered, recouping some capital before spending that first selection on Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, who should be quite a help to Wentz and maybe the special teams, too. Washington also got its annual complement of Alabama studs (DT Phidarian Mathis, RB Brian Robinson). But fifth-round QB Sam Howell could be the story here. He was taken late enough that he shouldn’t pose an immediate threat to Wentz, yet Howell might also provide Day 3 Kirk Cousins-level returns down the road if circumstances force him into the lineup.

Trading down and then taking WR Jahan Dotson in the first round was fine. He’ll provide a useful receiving complement to Terry McLaurin for new QB Carson Wentz. The Commanders went to an old standby of theirs — drafting Alabama players — for their second-round choice of DT Phidarian Mathis and their third-round pick of RB Brian Robinson Jr. Getting QB Sam Howell to begin the fifth round represented good value and provides a prospective fallback plan if Wentz is not the long-term solution.

People are calling Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson an overdraft at 16 overall after Washington traded down with the Saints, but if you look at the receivers left on the board, Dotson was the best guy at that point. It does sting a bit that the Saints took Chris Olave, and the Lions took Jameson Williams at 12 with their leaping trade with the Vikings. But Dotson is a professional receiver who can come in and help right away. After that, it was Alabama all the way, as Washington selected run-stopping tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round, and power running back Brian Robinson in the third. There may have been better players left at each of those positions, but they fit what Ron Rivera wants. As for the quarterback situation… well, that got a lot more interesting with the selection of Sam Howell, who I think is the second-best quarterback in this class. Go back and watch Howell’s 2020 tape, when he had running backs and receivers, and tell me that Carson Wentz’s ears aren’t burning.

It seemed for a while that Washington was targeting a wide receiver in Round 1. The offense got little production from any target other than Terry McLaurin last season, and new quarterback Carson Wentz will need some improved targets. So credit the Commanders for moving down five spots in Round 1, adding third- and fourth-round picks from the Saints and still getting my fifth-ranked wideout. It’s clear they preferred Jahan Dotson (16) over Chris Olave, whom the Saints took at 11, and that recouped draft capital helps offset the cost for trading for Wentz. Dotson is a smooth and explosive target who should get both slot and outside snaps in Washington. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner loves to use 11 personnel, so Dotson’s positional flex will help confuse defenses. The Commanders also stopped the free fall of quarterback Sam Howell (144). I never bought that Howell was a potential first-rounder, but the deep-ball accuracy and touch makes him an interesting backup behind Wentz. Is Wentz going to be OK with this pick? Phidarian Mathis (47) joins a defensive line already loaded with former Crimson Tide players. He won’t get many sacks, but he can eat up blockers. When I look at the Commanders’ depth chart, though, I’m struggling to find how he gets enough snaps to warrant a second-round pick. Chris Paul (230) is a seventh-round value; he has the size and agility that could turn into upside. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. (98) went about 50 picks higher than I would have taken him. Dotson is a nice selection, but what else does Washington have here? It needs to have a plan for Howell, unless it just plans to sit him on the bench for a couple of years.

Day 1 grade: B Day 2 grade: C+ Day 3 grade: A Analysis: The Commanders were able to recoup the third-rounder lost in the Carson Wentz deal (via a Day 1 draft trade with the Saints) while finding a quick and sure-handed receiver in Dotson to help Wentz succeed and complement Terry McLaurin. Mathis will be a solid rotational player, and Robinson has the speed-power combination to be a good NFL back. Addressing the safety spot was a must on Day 3 for Washington, and Butler was the best choice. Howell will prove to be an excellent pick in the fifth round whether or not he steps in for Wentz as a rookie. I love Paul as a guard, moving inside at the pro level just like Brandon Scherff. Turner’s receiving skills will be used right away, as the team does not have enough options at tight end.

Finding a wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin was a big need for the Commanders heading. Dotson is a speedy guy who’s a crisp route runner, but there are concerns about his size at just 178 pounds. It wasn’t a bad pick, but feels like a bit of a reach. Defensive line wasn’t a big need for Washington, but the Mathis pick is a good one, giving that group some insurance from injury. Robinson joins a crowded backfield. However, he brings one thing the rest of the running backs don’t have, a tenacious downhill running style they’ll appreciate on first and second downs. Of all of their day three picks, the one that people are going to be talking about is Howell. He’s a little short, but he throws a nice deep ball and has the mobility to keep plays alive. It’s hard to think of a fifth-round pick as a potential franchise quarterback, but Howell at least brings enough to the table to get a look.

Day 1: Washington selected Jahan Dotson as the fifth wide receiver taken in the first round, representing one of the biggest reaches on Day 1. Dotson was No. 56 on PFF’s Big Board but he did have his fans. He has some of the best hands in the draft, dropping just 5.2% of catchable targets in his college career. The success of this pick will be determined by how successful he can be on the outside and not just the slot at the next level. Day 2: Few people like anything as much as Washington seems to like Alabama defensive linemen, and they added another one in the second round with Phidarian Mathis. It was their second straight major reach according to PFF’s Big Board, selecting Mathis around 50 spots higher than his ranking. As you would expect coming from Alabama, Mathis is long, strong and violent in his play but he isn’t tremendously explosive which calls his ceiling into question. He does have a high floor considering his NFL-ready technique but just don’t expect game-wrecking ability, as evidenced by his solid 78.5 PFF grade in 2021. Brian Robinson was the 146th-ranked player on PFF’s draft board but still offers a skill set Washington doesn’t have a whole lot of in their backfield: physicality. He can be an immediate impact player as a short-yardage back behind starter Antonio Gibson. Day 3: Sam Howell’s slide finally ends at Pick 144. He may have taken a step back as a passer in 2021, but he proved to be a legitimate threat as a runner, breaking an absurd 63 tackles and running for 1,072 yards. The 34th-ranked player on PFF’s big board, Howell will push Carson Wentz in the nation’s capital and will likely get starting reps.

Let’s start with the bright spots. Because after that, it goes downhill pretty quickly for the Washington Commanders. Getting Sam Howell in the fifth round is Grade A work. Yes, there are holes in his game, but there were also holes in his offensive line. After Kenny Pickett, Howell might be the most likely rookie to make the starting job his own. When he does, Jahan Dotson could be his go-to guy. That doesn’t stop the Penn State pass catcher from being a ginormous reach at 16. If there’s any consolation for Commanders fans, Dotson has extensive experience catching wayward passes from an average QB (that doesn’t relate to Howell). The 1-2 punch of Dotson and Phidarian Mathis set a tone that the Commanders’ class never really recovered from. Boy, does Washington love Alabama defensive tackles.

One word sums up the Commanders’ draft under Martin Mayhew, Ron Rivera and Scott Turner: “weird”. First instead of staying put for ideal wideout Chris Olave, they traded down and reached a little for Dotson’s big-play speed. They like Alabama players, but Mathis is a pure depth guy and Robinson was an unnecessary luxury power back pick behind Antonio Gibson. The rest of the late haul was meh, including a forced reach for the falling and limited Howell as a pseudo contingency for Carson Wentz.

I’m really not a fan of the picks Washington made this weekend. Picking up Howell in the fifth round was really nice value, and he could be an average starter in the NFL. Outside of that, I hated how much the Commanders reached in this draft. I know they traded back and got some more picks, but Dotson was big reach at No. 16 considering the myriad needs this team had — and there was no further mitigation by taking more receivers in case Dotson isn’t everything they hope he’ll be.

While the Commanders needed a wide receiver, it’s hard to understand their philosophy in the 2022 draft. Unless Dotson was by far the No. 1 pass catcher on the board, trading back and missing the thick of the wide receiver run and only netting a third- and fourth-round pick for compensation doesn’t seem like enough. You could look at their draft and ask: Would you rather have Dotson and two extra mid-round picks or Jameson Williams? Dotson hasn’t had an issue escaping coverage in the Big Ten, but does that change in the pros? Mathis should have been more in the conversation with the Georgia defensive tackles and certainly improves a talented Washington front, but did the Commanders follow their board too tightly? There are certainly some positions of need that didn’t get addressed.