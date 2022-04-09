 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Washington 1st round pick Dwayne Haskins was struck by a car and died in Florida this morning

By Jennifer.Horn
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Football Team Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskins first round pick Dwayne Haskins tragically died this morning after being struck by a car. He was in Florida training with other Steelers QBs, RBs, and WRs. There are no further details about the accident at available this time.

Haskins had a breakout year at Ohio State before being drafted by Washington with the 15th overall pick. He was released during his 2nd season with the team and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a backup for them last season and was expected to continue that role after the Steelers tendered him this year.

