Former Washington 1st round pick Dwayne Haskins was struck by a car and died in Florida this morning

Former Washington Redskins first round pick Dwayne Haskins tragically died this morning after being struck by a car. He was in Florida training with other Steelers QBs, RBs, and WRs. There are no further details about the accident at available this time.

Haskins had a breakout year at Ohio State before being drafted by Washington with the 15th overall pick. He was released during his 2nd season with the team and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a backup for them last season and was expected to continue that role after the Steelers tendered him this year.

Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022