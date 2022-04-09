All aTwitter: 9 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have released CB D.J. Hayden— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 8, 2022
Source tells me the Commanders have yet to make a contract offer to extend Terry McLaurin.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 8, 2022
McLaurin is entering the 4th and final season of his rookie deal. The team met with his agent at the NFL Combine and recently said they had an ongoing dialogue. Thus far no contract offer.
Washington frees up more money this summer when the Collins cap relief hits. That could be a factor.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 8, 2022
Remember they also weren't offering their own pending free agents deals ahead of the market this year. This could be how they do business. But the TM17 price isn't going down.
April 8, 2022
Poor Dyami Brown. This is exactly the type of play where Carson Wentz should make a big difference.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/NnTVyrL0YJ— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 9, 2022
Poor Dyami Brown. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/7Z4Xixs37A— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 9, 2022
Poor Dyami Brown.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/XYyAALRQ3M— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 9, 2022
Need 18 weeks of this from Curtis Samuel. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/LYvLD8Oouc— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 9, 2022
I would have liked to have seen DeAndre Carter re-signed. He's the first returner we've had in a long time that actually WANTED to catch and advance the ball and can score at any time. With that said, you can find hungry bottom of the roster players to do that. But I liked Carter— Disco (@discoque5) April 8, 2022
Losing DeAndre Carter is unfortunate. Not hugely devastating or anything but he’ll be missed. First true returner this team has had in years. His offensive production was solid too but I think they can replace that rather easily. The special teams stuff may be harder to replicate— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 8, 2022
I don't think Washington will miss DeAndre Carter.— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) April 8, 2022
Let’s go to work!!! #BoltUp #TrustGodTrustTheProcess ⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/EetTyOHbJy— DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) April 8, 2022
Seeing Antonio Gibson and Derrius Guice playing video games together is not something I was expecting to have to wrap my head around.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 9, 2022
What should they do What will they do@JPFinlayNBCS, @Mitch_Tischler & @PeteHaileyNBCS on what to expect in this year's draft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9CJOS6MIEc— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) April 8, 2022
Garrett Wilson to the #Commanders at pick 11 is a match made in heaven!— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) April 7, 2022
It's better than Landon Collins, Kam Chancellor, and Derwin James.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2022
I just shipped these game worn cleats to a @Commanders season ticket holder. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/0oeJ8xL0ob— TheIronman (@LFletcher59) April 8, 2022
Here are my top 10 OTs in the class pic.twitter.com/skybal3W5P— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 8, 2022
Texans Signing WR Brandin Cooks To Two-Year, $39.6M Deal https://t.co/J8qN3B0Lz3 #Texans pic.twitter.com/5r21kzjxWn— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 8, 2022
Bears Signing TE Ryan Griffin https://t.co/qLNAcnzIek pic.twitter.com/wHxytOmlW6— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 8, 2022
"Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken.”— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 8, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu met me at a New Orleans cafe, where he says he would’ve signed Justin Reid's deal had the Chiefs offered it.
We talked football, life, social media, chasing happiness and the human side of NFL business:https://t.co/touAwZotL9
Per source close to team, Dolphins today are working out former Alabama All American LB Reuben Foster, the 31st overall pick in 2017 (Washington) who missed 2019 and 2020 with major knee injury. Health fine now and he's looking for comeback. Overlapped with McDaniel in SF in 2018— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 8, 2022
Report: Dolphins working out Reuben Foster on Friday. https://t.co/ZLb5NtpeKW— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 8, 2022
Rocket back in DC with the defenders, going out with a bang! How that sound? #XFL— Rashad Ross (@RocketRoss_19) April 7, 2022
For reference, this bid for the Broncos would be roughly twice what Tepper paid to buy the Panthers. https://t.co/Yo29BLZVa3— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 9, 2022
NEW: Documents from the NFL are flowing into the House Oversight Committee related to the Washington Commanders. Sources tell @FOS the committee now has 210,000 pages — including a new cache from Beth Wilkinson's investigation. https://t.co/Y3XwDorrJ3— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 7, 2022
Here's another interesting angle to the new OT rule for the postseason -- a surprise onside kick could make sense in the extra session. https://t.co/pFIBSUKIK8— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 8, 2022
Did you know former #Redskins LB Wilbur Marshall was nicknamed Steve Austin?— TheHogsdotNetv2 (@TheHogsdotNetv2) April 7, 2022
Not for Stone Cold... it was the name of the Six Million Dollar Man on the 80s TV show & that's how much the contract Wilbur signed was worth when he came from Chicago. A ton of $$$ at the time!!#Tbt pic.twitter.com/4sIY7Iv4IZ
April 8, 2022
98 cents of every dollar you spend at Nats Park this season should go right to the "Keep Juan Soto" fund #Natitude pic.twitter.com/RSakHswbcw— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 8, 2022
South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-Lim had one of the best first pitches we’ve ever seen— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 8, 2022
