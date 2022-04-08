All aTwitter: 8 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Come celebrate the first draft class of our new era‼️



We're hosting a draft party @FedExField Thursday April 28th — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 7, 2022

Huge thank you to Commanders RB Jaret Patterson @JaretPatterson for coming to visit our class today!



Was very inspiring for our kiddos! An amazing moment to say the least! pic.twitter.com/iclB8sBhct — Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) April 7, 2022

Source: Veteran WR/returner DeAndre Carter had agreed to a deal with the #Chargers. The former Washington and #Texans (and others) weapon lands in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022

Carter didn't leave because he got



His deal is for $1.1m + incentives, which is even less than the 2yr, $3m deal that I projected.



Either RR didn't really want him back, or Carter really wanted to leave. https://t.co/Z8HzISLMnL — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 8, 2022

Buffalo nickel, on the other hand, is basically a starting position for them -- that S/LB hybrid role that Landon Collins filled well last year.



Think a bigger, slower safety w/ high football IQ that other teams would pass over... a nice chance at positional arbitrage — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 7, 2022

You know the fun part tho, if Washington runs the same scheme they did down the stretch (mostly C3, quarters, fire zones), I think they have athletic enough OLBs in Davis and Holcomb that they could run that scheme from a base 4-3 with a true Mike. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 7, 2022

#ATLvsWAS The play of the game. :46 seconds left in the game. The intelligence of McKissic on full display. Great job by TH of making sure the throw clears the DE. Touchdown! pic.twitter.com/rtF5lBJbGm — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 6, 2022

Full list of every player the Washington Commanders have Top 30 visits scheduled with. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/d1OParsTSc — PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) April 7, 2022

#WASvsNO 4-man rush. Collapse the pocket and knock the ball out. pic.twitter.com/gkuQb4LE60 — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022

#WASvsNO. You knew this was coming. how'd you feel when it first happened ? pic.twitter.com/AjYVMO1Vhl — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022

#WASvsNO absolutely dime by TH on the first and only 3rd and 99 . He's good for a few jaw dropping throws every game. pic.twitter.com/E5keoBYhnu — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022

Anyone notice the synchronization of TH and Carters hops? They’re perfectly in sync https://t.co/LySvHSbIS4 — WentzRevengeTour (@TerryMclaren17) April 7, 2022

#WASvsNO BSJ with a nice play on 3rd and long. pic.twitter.com/99Q4hlMul1 — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022

#WASvsNO Gibson is $ inside the 10 pic.twitter.com/owMAib6JWv — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022

Join up — Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) April 8, 2022

For those who think im endorsing Darnold here, I’m not. He’s made too many mistakes to be counted on. But he can still outshine Pickett on a practice field, which is a hurdle when you’re trying to get your locker room to buy into the rookie — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 6, 2022

Deebo Samuel has removed his #49ers profile picture, unfollowed the team, and has deleted over 80 posts (was at 248, now at 164) from his Instagram account.



Deebo is entering the final year of his rookie contract.



Could mean something. Could be trolling. But it happened. pic.twitter.com/0KXDbBw3dU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022

Breaking: Former Cardinals’ HC Steve Wilks and former defensive coordinator Ray Horton now have joined Brian Flores’ race discrimination class action lawsuit against the NFL and various teams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022

The complaint of Steve Wilks: pic.twitter.com/hYuatuXlhw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022

Our story on two new plaintiffs — Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — joining Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several teams: https://t.co/1fHLqKgLxA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

Very noteworthy: In an amended lawsuit, Brian Flores says he sent a memo in late 2019 to top #Dolphins execs detailing the toxicity within the organization and the desire from owner Stephen Ross to lose games in exchange for money.



So Flores claims to have this stuff in writing. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022

This is big: Ray Horton alleges the #Titans conducted a sham interview with him in 2016. They hired Mike Mularkey.



Horton's proof: Mularkey did a podcast and said he was told the job is his before anyone else got an interview.



Here's the audio of Mularkey... and it's damning: pic.twitter.com/tRQsxjZVq3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022

I want to play in the XFL again before I hang it up! — Rashad Ross (@RocketRoss_19) April 7, 2022

Quick shout out to my family all the love and support the last two days during my heart surgery… I love you all also wanted to thank the great people/nurses @PorterHospital you are all phenomenal. Special thanks to Dr @srissundaram glad it was successful. Zane was 0 stress. pic.twitter.com/P11Qsaaguy — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) April 7, 2022

VCU's Vince Williams Jr., coming off a career year with the Rams, has declared for the NBA draft: https://t.co/fTEy2kKrAx — Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) April 7, 2022

Wow! And wow!

The best use of technology is to improve quality of life.



People can drive this car without leaving their wheelchairs. @rexchapman



pic.twitter.com/ywCMiN2yTB — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 7, 2022

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005