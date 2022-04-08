All aTwitter: 8 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Come celebrate the first draft class of our new era‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 7, 2022
We're hosting a draft party @FedExField Thursday April 28th
Huge thank you to Commanders RB Jaret Patterson @JaretPatterson for coming to visit our class today!— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) April 7, 2022
Was very inspiring for our kiddos! An amazing moment to say the least! pic.twitter.com/iclB8sBhct
Source: Veteran WR/returner DeAndre Carter had agreed to a deal with the #Chargers. The former Washington and #Texans (and others) weapon lands in LA.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022
Carter didn't leave because he got— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 8, 2022
His deal is for $1.1m + incentives, which is even less than the 2yr, $3m deal that I projected.
Either RR didn't really want him back, or Carter really wanted to leave. https://t.co/Z8HzISLMnL
Chargers Signing WR DeAndre Carter https://t.co/VUqOWYIzXJ pic.twitter.com/mXlwTtdvuH— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 8, 2022
Buffalo nickel, on the other hand, is basically a starting position for them -- that S/LB hybrid role that Landon Collins filled well last year.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 7, 2022
Think a bigger, slower safety w/ high football IQ that other teams would pass over... a nice chance at positional arbitrage
You know the fun part tho, if Washington runs the same scheme they did down the stretch (mostly C3, quarters, fire zones), I think they have athletic enough OLBs in Davis and Holcomb that they could run that scheme from a base 4-3 with a true Mike.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 7, 2022
#ATLvsWAS The play of the game. :46 seconds left in the game. The intelligence of McKissic on full display. Great job by TH of making sure the throw clears the DE. Touchdown! pic.twitter.com/rtF5lBJbGm— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 6, 2022
Full list of every player the Washington Commanders have Top 30 visits scheduled with. #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/d1OParsTSc— PedroSchmith (@PedroSchmithYT) April 7, 2022
#WASvsNO 4-man rush. Collapse the pocket and knock the ball out. pic.twitter.com/gkuQb4LE60— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022
#WASvsNO. You knew this was coming. how'd you feel when it first happened ? pic.twitter.com/AjYVMO1Vhl— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022
#WASvsNO absolutely dime by TH on the first and only 3rd and 99 . He's good for a few jaw dropping throws every game. pic.twitter.com/E5keoBYhnu— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022
Anyone notice the synchronization of TH and Carters hops? They’re perfectly in sync https://t.co/LySvHSbIS4— WentzRevengeTour (@TerryMclaren17) April 7, 2022
#WASvsNO BSJ with a nice play on 3rd and long. pic.twitter.com/99Q4hlMul1— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022
#WASvsNO What's your evaluation? pic.twitter.com/LxJCiqTBuv— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022
#WASvsNO Gibson is $ inside the 10 pic.twitter.com/owMAib6JWv— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 7, 2022
Beautiful pic.twitter.com/8lvMQ9tGBv— District of Commanders (@WashingtonMoes) April 7, 2022
Join up— Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) April 8, 2022
For those who think im endorsing Darnold here, I’m not. He’s made too many mistakes to be counted on. But he can still outshine Pickett on a practice field, which is a hurdle when you’re trying to get your locker room to buy into the rookie— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 6, 2022
Deebo Samuel has removed his #49ers profile picture, unfollowed the team, and has deleted over 80 posts (was at 248, now at 164) from his Instagram account.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022
Deebo is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Could mean something. Could be trolling. But it happened. pic.twitter.com/0KXDbBw3dU
Breaking: Former Cardinals’ HC Steve Wilks and former defensive coordinator Ray Horton now have joined Brian Flores’ race discrimination class action lawsuit against the NFL and various teams.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022
The complaint of Steve Wilks: pic.twitter.com/hYuatuXlhw— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022
Our story on two new plaintiffs — Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — joining Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several teams: https://t.co/1fHLqKgLxA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022
Very noteworthy: In an amended lawsuit, Brian Flores says he sent a memo in late 2019 to top #Dolphins execs detailing the toxicity within the organization and the desire from owner Stephen Ross to lose games in exchange for money.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022
So Flores claims to have this stuff in writing.
This is big: Ray Horton alleges the #Titans conducted a sham interview with him in 2016. They hired Mike Mularkey.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022
Horton's proof: Mularkey did a podcast and said he was told the job is his before anyone else got an interview.
Here's the audio of Mularkey... and it's damning: pic.twitter.com/tRQsxjZVq3
I want to play in the XFL again before I hang it up!— Rashad Ross (@RocketRoss_19) April 7, 2022
Quick shout out to my family all the love and support the last two days during my heart surgery… I love you all also wanted to thank the great people/nurses @PorterHospital you are all phenomenal. Special thanks to Dr @srissundaram glad it was successful. Zane was 0 stress. pic.twitter.com/P11Qsaaguy— Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) April 7, 2022
These routes are COLD ❄️pic.twitter.com/36wFsmc8Cy— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) April 7, 2022
VCU's Vince Williams Jr., coming off a career year with the Rams, has declared for the NBA draft: https://t.co/fTEy2kKrAx— Wayne Epps Jr. (@wayneeppsjr) April 7, 2022
Nailed it... pic.twitter.com/XhvsgnSRT0— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 7, 2022
Wow! And wow!— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) April 7, 2022
The best use of technology is to improve quality of life.
People can drive this car without leaving their wheelchairs. @rexchapman
pic.twitter.com/ywCMiN2yTB
