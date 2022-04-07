Daily Slop: Terry McLaurin ‘like a big brother’ to Chris Olave at Ohio State; What would it look like if the Commanders traded down from 11?

How offseason moves have changed the NFC East for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Can Dallas repeat as division champ? Is Carson Wentz the answer in Washington? Are the Eagles ready to fly? ESPN's NFC East reporters break it down.

Who will Washington draft in the First Round? The tea leaves say it’s Ohio State WR Chris Olave - Fanspeak Washington Commanders Team Will it be Olave?

While other players are more popular picks for Washington, all signs point to Ohio State WR Chris Olave as the Commanders’ first round pick.

2022 NFL Draft: What would it look like if the Commanders traded down from 11? | RSN

Could Washington snag a future franchise QB in the second round?

Assessing WRs Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave's fit on the Commanders | RSN

Ohio State football reporter Bill Rabinowitz breaks down Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave's skill sets and how they could potentially fit on the Commanders alongside Terry McLaurin.

Commanders finances and football future: NFL’s audit practices, stadium updates and internal staff changes – The Athletic

Sides continue to issue statements regarding Congress' investigation into the Commanders. Plus, the latest on the team's stadium situation.

Commanders fans in on Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will enjoy this discussion | RSN

Get an Ohio State beat writer's assessment of receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave right here.

Washington Commanders announce 2022 NFL Draft Party on Thursday night, April 28, at FedExField

The Washington Commanders Draft Party event will feature field games and activities, meet and greets and photo opportunities, team draft content, opportunity to purchase new Commanders team merchandise and more.

Chris Olave: Terry McLaurin 'like a big brother to me' at Ohio State

Olave said McLaurin took him under his wing during their days together at Ohio State, and he still leans on McLaurin for advice as he prepares to enter the NFL.

Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 1st round

The Commanders will be on the clock with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the players who could be available.

Remembering Jack Kent Cooke 25 years later is complex

Twenty-five years after his death, Jack Kent Cooke’s legacy has become misunderstood. The late Redskins owner wanted to support the next generation of big thinkers, but his grand intention has been muddled by his successor, Dan Snyder.

Commanders free agency news, analysis: Derek Stingley’s pro day and top-30 visit updates – The Athletic

The Commanders already made their biggest move by acquiring Carson Wentz. We're tracking everything that comes next.

Commanders: Todd McShay has Washington Taking Chris Olave With the 11th Pick | 2022 NFL Draft