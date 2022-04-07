All aTwitter: 7 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

This play is indicative of why you bring Wentz here. Outstanding play action that fools everyone. RSJ cuts the outside man and TH has all day. He loads up 3x before throwing it late. TM was wide open in the middle of the field on the first hop by TH pic.twitter.com/1evo9Pip9W — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 6, 2022

Updated WR Market Valuations



Cooper Kupp: 4 yrs, $113M

Terry McLaurin: 4 yrs, $97.7M

D.K. Metcalf: 4 yrs, $97.1M

A.J. Brown: 4 yrs, $91M

Deebo Samuel 4 yrs, $90M

Diontae Johnson: 4 yrs, $88M — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 6, 2022

Interesting note—As of now, per sources, the Commanders don't have any quarterbacks scheduled to come to Virginia on pre-draft top 30 visits. Doesn't mean they won't take one, but ... — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 5, 2022

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew at LSU's pro-day. CB Derek Stingley is an option at 11. https://t.co/cr7W7PrxES — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 6, 2022

LSU CB Derek Stingley, who has recovered fully from his Lisfranc injury, ran an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day just now. He did a 38 ½ inch vertical jump and his broad jump was 10’2”. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2022

Washington top 30 visit rundown. Expected visits, per sources:



Ohio State WR Chris Olave (Thu)

Alabama WR John Metchie (Fri)

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker (Mon)

UTSA OG Spencer Burford (this week)

Washington State OT Abe Lucas

Central Michigan OT Luke Goedeke — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 5, 2022

With Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III coming in later this week as well, it's clear as has been stated this offseason that adding an RB is definitely possible. with 17 games, important to have quality depth and a strong 1-2 punch as well. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 6, 2022

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, the buzziest of the draft QBs, has upcoming visits set with Pit, Car, Sea, as @RapSheet reported. Won't surprise me if Titans set a meeting. Nothing set with the Commanders, though there's interest. Hopes of sliding to the 2nd appear over, however. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 6, 2022

Commanders are very interested in him, maybe top-30 visit was to give him a private workout. But I didn’t see speed concerns on tape… consistently got open vs SEC athletes (disclaimer: I don’t know anything) https://t.co/CfVIgRzogO — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 6, 2022

#ATLvsWAS (week 4) Opening kick of the 2nd half. Just enjoy pic.twitter.com/8NLYZuLlvp — WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 6, 2022

This should scare the sh— outta the NFL. More than anything Congress will do. Letitia James DOES NOT PLAY.



Attorneys General Have ‘Grave Concerns’ About NFL’s Treatment of Female Employees - The New York Times https://t.co/oEbVdLpOvv — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 6, 2022

The #Bills and star WR Stefon Diggs have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $96M extension that can be worth more in incentives, source said. Another top WR paid. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2022

“Ball skills: phenomenal.”@JamesPalmerTV chats with @LSUfootball star Derek Stingley Jr. after his impressive Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/s6Gks9pIsk — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 6, 2022

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said team has always been conservative in drafting players with injury history in college. DeCosta said the trend has been that, if a player misses games in college, they miss games in the NFL. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 5, 2022

Gaze upon the visage of the destroyer of worlds pic.twitter.com/rzFyngZVD4 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 5, 2022

My favorite safety in this class after Kyle Hamilton. He just makes plays. 18.5 TFLs last year. That number for a safety is unheard of. Better in coverage than given credit for, physical, was the centerpiece of Aranda’s defense for a reason. https://t.co/Zbjs7zG1lQ — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) April 5, 2022

DJ & Bucky discussed this after Neal-Ekwonu, which is why it's a toss-up for me on which guy I grade higher. Ultimately, I lean Neal, but Ickey's trump card as a run-blocker is > than any other OL's trump card. Refining his pass pro & what he's asked to do there will be important — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 7, 2022

I wish the masses could see both KC’s and Philadelphia’s writeups on Eric Fisher and Lane Johnson. It’s a perfect example of how coaching shapes the evaluation between different teams. — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) April 7, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington explains why Jack Kent Cooke ordered the Washington Redskins sale. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/zfkwfIDkNu — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 6, 2022

Alex Ovechkin just scored his 43rd goal of the season. He's 36 and he is showing no signs of slowing down. #Caps — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 7, 2022

The XFL (now owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) is scheduled to return in 2023 and they have unveiled a new logo: pic.twitter.com/eMaD2JxIeq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2022

They’re not competing with the NFL. They’ll be a spring/summer league and announced a partnership with the NFL. They’ll do experimental rules the NFL is considering, use experimental equipment, etc. XFL is NFL’s minor league now (which I think is a good thing). — Bryan Bye (@bryanjbye) April 7, 2022

For those wanting to improve on their homemade noodle skills. pic.twitter.com/eYV2EURBD5 — TG (@TG22110) April 6, 2022

Many rock pools have formed in the Zambezi river at Victoria falls in Zambia



One of them is right on the edge, some people try to reach this place for a close up view of the sheer breath taking drop



This spot is called the Devil's poolpic.twitter.com/lnnoRkjRTv — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 6, 2022

