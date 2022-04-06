Christian Watson Is a Dynamic Receiver Washington Should Add to Its Roster

Christian Watson, WR

School: North Dakota State University | Conference: Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS)

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23 (?)

Height / Weight: 6’4 208 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 1st - 2nd round

Player Comparison: Dontrelle Inman

College Statistics

Player Overview

A great athlete with NFL bloodlines, Christian Watson is a dynamic receiver with an impressive resume at North Dakota State University. Watson caught the attention of NFL scouts in his redshirt sophomore season when he had 34 receptions for 732 yards, and 8 TDs, leading the Bisons to the playoffs. He continued to receive draft buzz in the subsequent two seasons where he earned multiple all-conference accolades and AP All-America Second Team (2021). Outside of being a great athlete, Watson has good agility, excellent body control, hands, and can win against man coverage. Watson is one of the best Day 2 wide receiver options for Washington and may hear his name called as early as the late first round.

Strengths

Great speed with acceleration in the open field.

Big play ability once the ball is in his hands from deep ball catches to sweeps.

Lined up outside, in the slot, and in the backfield.

Tracks the ball well and has great body control adjustment.

Improved release and separation with an array of cuts, jukes, and hurdle moves.

Received accolades for kick return ability.

Weaknesses

Faced weaker level of competition in the FCS.

Catch focus can be inconsistent at times

Sometimes rounds out his routes.

Christian Watson is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WGDb5WvptX #RAS pic.twitter.com/aLnSDCyrS1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

How Will He Fit On The Team

Watson is a complete offensive weapon package. Teams are looking for the next multi-faceted offensive weapon, ala Coradelle Patterson, Deebo Samuel, Curtis Samuel, and in the past, Percy Harvin. Washington is in dire need of a #2 receiver. Last season showed when Curtis Samuel was not healthy to be a productive contributor and no one on the roster was able to fill the void. The Commanders are in need of another playmaker to maximize Carson Wentz’s arm talent. Watson is one of the best early second-round wide receiver options for Washington if they choose to use their first-round selection to address another position.