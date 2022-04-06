All aTwitter: 6 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
People need to take a deep breath on Terry McLaurin. The timetable for such deals is almost always spring/summer. Said this all along. Had to get QB first. Never expected anything to get done before late spring at the earliest. He's wanted here. Jon Allen extension? July 27.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 5, 2022
There are no trade rumors. someone speculating does not make it a rumor.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 5, 2022
For those asking about Dyami Brown, he’s still definitely in the mix. If there’s an injury or rotation needed with WRs running deeper more frequently, he’s first in line. Can also try out some occasional 4 WR sets if they wanted to.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 5, 2022
I’ll sat it if you won’t. This WR class is a tad overrated.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 5, 2022
Exactly. Those are good classes. This is a pretty average class by NFL standards. I don’t see a true, top-end WR1— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 5, 2022
Trust me, my comment is definitely not the consensus. Many people are throwing around platitudes and hyperbole at how amazing this class is again. It’s just OK top to bottom. If you believe that, then me and you are in a smaller group— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 5, 2022
I love them. Very smooth, very efficient and can step in and be productive right away. I just wish she was bigger and a little bit more physical— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 5, 2022
Burks— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 5, 2022
Washington is hosting OSU WR Chris Olave for a visit Thursday, says @AlbertBreer— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) April 5, 2022
A strong favorite for Washington at pick 11
#BufvsWas special play by Gibson. pic.twitter.com/IAC8oNiRDo— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 5, 2022
Antonio Gibson showing excellent vision on this play pic.twitter.com/X56vfZn2Ga— WFT Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 5, 2022
Don’t get me wrong. I love Cole! I’ve seen him live 4/5 times…But I’m only playing 3 of his albums all the way through no skips fr ♂️ (Cole still my top 3 artists tho) https://t.co/H6awXtBnGt— Keith Ismael ™ (@keithismael) April 6, 2022
It's a rainy miserable day in DC and there's so much investigation stuff about the Commanders that it's hard to stomach. So here's a bunch of positive football tweets:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 5, 2022
I think Washington is a 10 win team this fall and makes the playoffs.
I think Jamin Davis will play much better this year. Trying to force him as the Mike didnt work, and should have been abandoned much earlier, but that doesnt matter now. Play him outside and leet him use his speed.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 5, 2022
And I dont know what will become of Carson Wentz. Nobody does. But I do know he's the most physically gifted QB in DC probably since RG3.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 5, 2022
With over 4,000 new season ticket holders within the last month, FedEx Field is about to be a party this season!— Commander Alex (@CommandersAlex) April 5, 2022
Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the first season as the Commanders with your family, friends, coworkers and more!#TakeCommand of FedEx Field TODAY! pic.twitter.com/9JpkxknitO
NFL record for statements issued in one offseason is within sight. https://t.co/Rm1kjMszBG— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 5, 2022
Very good thread ⬇️ https://t.co/WWcD6OuvbT— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) April 5, 2022
Rob Gronkowski "not ready to commit" to decision on football future yet: "I'm not ready to get back out on that field"https://t.co/ewPsisP5Zk pic.twitter.com/5G8BCxiaFL— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 5, 2022
I don't think the Saints make this trade with the Eagles without a second trade to go up already set up, assuming their guy is there on Draft Day.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 5, 2022
They clearly want a certain QB in the Draft and know where they think they can get him. They're not guessing.
Just my thought..
Fun stuff from @OleMissFB QB @corral_matt about advice he's gotten from @EliManning, what it's like playing for @LaneKiffin and what his plans are for #NFLDraft night:#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/nu9CfL6h17— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 5, 2022
Could Coach K really pull a @TomBrady and un-retire after an unceremonious finish to his illustrious #Duke coaching career?— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 5, 2022
We asked @JayBilas that very question and he did not stutter – though it did sound like he took a shot at TB12??! pic.twitter.com/CO2P21sLI2
“Guy’s an idiot” Baker Mayfield was fed up with Freddie— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) April 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BSgoo5tvx9
found my forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o0igRNnK9a— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 5, 2022
The #Caps clinched the 1st postseason spot of Ovi's era 14 years ago today. At year's end, they'll have made the playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons. So many great times and memories. We've had it so good. This run is hard to pull off and that shouldn't be taken for granted. pic.twitter.com/Xu01MfmwH9— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 5, 2022
Magic Johnson used to go stupid ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2eeKq6EaWW— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) April 4, 2022
Anyone who thinks CFL players aren’t insane athletes need to check out this video. @shaiross83 #CFL | #Elks pic.twitter.com/LYYhBHQTtA— Troy Durrell (@DurrellTroy) April 5, 2022
They are gonna for sure gonna make us pay a premium for it. Lol https://t.co/eMMTzSBSlV— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 6, 2022
Loading comments...