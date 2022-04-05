Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Maryland pitches $400 million investment to keep Washington Commanders - The Washington Post

The proposal, approved by a legislative committee Monday, is Maryland’s first public bid in the multistate courtship for the team and the economic boon a new stadium could create.

Curtis Samuel is healthy enough to run, a simple fact that's also encouraging | RSN

Video emerged this past weekend of Curtis Samuel working out, and as basic as that sounds, it's somewhat important.

After landing Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera says Commanders 'should be ascending'

After two seasons with Washington, the veteran coach is embracing a new starting quarterback and heightened expectations in 2022.

Jason Wright wants Commanders stadium to be a year-round attraction | RSN

Commanders president Jason Wright talks to NBC4 about the franchise's goals for their new stadium project.

Commanders not rushing Terry McLaurin’s contract extension, but red-hot receiver market adds pressure – The Athletic

After Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill cashed in, McLaurin is one of four young stars — with DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown — up next.

Dan Snyder still in Command … for now

Examining Dan Snyder’s long-term viability as an NFL owner as the latest allegation pits the Washington Commanders directly against the league’s other club owners.

Washington Commanders deny ex-employee's allegation club withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams

On Monday, the Commanders denied an ex-employee's allegation the team withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams. The former employee's attorney said the team's statement defamed him.

Washington Commanders deny withholding revenue despite lawyer's claims of evidence - The Washington Post

Dueling statements issued Monday provide some clarity on allegations made to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Former Commanders exec alleged financial malfeasance to Congress; source says he offered no evidence – The Athletic

Testimony to the House Oversight Committee claimed that Dan Snyder failed to share ticket revenue with other NFL owners.

Commanders probe takes on sharply partisan tone - Washington Times

There was a time when Washington politicians on both sides of the aisle found common ground in rooting for the local NFL franchise. But these days, Democrats and Republicans increasingly find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders.

Desperation driving NFL quarterback movement - The Washington Post

A combination of teams' enhanced desperation and players' newfound choosiness has led to a series of high-level quarterback moves unlike anything the NFL has seen before.