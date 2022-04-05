Wan’Dale Robinson could be another arrow in Scott Turner’s quiver

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR

School: Kentucky | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’ 8” / 178 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comp: Braxton Berrios/Cole Beasley

College Statistics

Player Overview

Robinson was originally recruited to Nebraska out of high school and spent his first three years there, leading the team in receiving in 2019 and 2020, and splitting time between running back and wide receiver.

He transferred to Kentucky before his junior season (2021) and proceeded to break UK’s receiving records, accumulating 104 receptions and 1,334 receiving yards. His primary role with the Wildcats was as a WR, but he was used in a way that often got him the ball close to the line of scrimmage through screen passes, jet sweeps, and short dump offs that allowed him to do what he does best, create damage in space, using his quickness to evade defenders and rack up yards after the catch.

Strengths

Crisp route runner.

Has the capacity to be a YAC (“yards after the catch”) monster.

A very QB-friendly target.

Occupies the positional space between a running back and a WR.

Could be used as a return man in the special teams game.

Great hands.

Weaknesses

Small stature, and can be brought down at the initial point of contact.

May be constrained to a slot WR role in the pros.

Could be susceptible to press defenders.

Let’s See His Work

Highest graded WR’s vs press coverage last season



Wan’Dale Robinson: 91.6

Drake London: 90.5

Jordan Addison: 90.0 pic.twitter.com/pzc33DX2eN — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 22, 2022

Most 20+ yard targets without a drop last season: Wan’Dale Robinson (31) pic.twitter.com/1MtFrTGV4F — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 17, 2022

How He Would Fit

In some respects, Washington’s offense is already stacked with potential “weapons,” including Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel, and JD McKissic, so fans could be pardoned for asking if we really need another one. My position would be that the league seems to be increasingly moving in the direction of forcing positional versatility, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The explosive arrivals of Deebo Samuel and Cordarelle Patterson on the scene, added to Tyreek Hill’s continued dominance in that role, have teams across the league looking for the next copycat player.

Someone like Treylon Burks is drawing similar comparisons in the first round talent pool, but I think a player like Robinson, who will likely fall a bit because of his size, could be a very good deal in the third round or so.