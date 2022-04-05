Should the Commanders Take a Shot on Coby Bryant or Pass?

Coby Bryant, CB

School: Cincinnati | Conference: AAC

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 193 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th – 5th round

Player Comparison: P.J. Williams

College Statistics

Player Overview

Coby Bryant’s path to the NFL starts with his brother, Christian, who played at Ohio State and was drafted to the NFL in 2014. Coby, idolizing his brother, became one of the best defensive backs in Ohio. His brother’s relationship with Luke Fickell led to an offer from Cincinnati. Bryant established himself as a starter in his sophomore year and held that spot for three more seasons. While his teammate Ahmad Gardner gets a lot of attention, Bryant is a big reason why Cincinnati had the best pass defense in college football. It was Bryant, not Gardner, that won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2021.

Strengths

Experience in both man and zone coverages

Fluid and quick transitions

Active hands at catch point, using length to break up passes

Turns and locates ball; nine interceptions in five years

Willing tackler who uses good form and warps up

Team captain and special teams value as a gunner

Weaknesses

Lack of speed means he can be beaten over the top

Plays far off receivers, allowing a lot of catches in front of him

Opens hips early, putting him out of position to play receivers

Needs to fight to get off blocks

Let’s see his work

Diving into some 2022 CB class film and I had this in the tuck. Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant 2020 play.



I always talk about pressing with your feet. Here's a good example of that. Using your feet to get in position to get hands on or get in phase. Great look n lean here as well. pic.twitter.com/xNbWI2QoeS — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 19, 2022

His teammate on the other side gets most of the love and for good reason but I’m a really big fan of Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant.



Really long frame at 6’2 can’t wait to see what his arm measurements coming in as.



So good in man, good ball skills, aware.



pic.twitter.com/CVshxX8QB0 — Mar’Quell Fripp-Owens (@iNoSports_) January 28, 2022

Coby Bryant is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.56 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 855 out of 1923 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/JLhAxxXY65 #RAS pic.twitter.com/5eUQ55CXZ3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2022

How He Fits On The Team

Coby Bryant is not just Cincinnati’s other cornerback. He has a lot of qualities to be a contributor at the next level. He’s got great length, is physical in coverage and run support, and gets his hands on a lot of footballs. There are areas where he’ll need to improve his technique, but my biggest concern with him is whether he has the athleticism and agility to consistently cover NFL receivers. Playing in a zone heavy scheme might mitigate some of these concerns.

The Commanders are set with its starters on the outside at cornerback in Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III, so Bryant would start his career as depth at cornerback and a special teamer. Because Washington has played a variety of coverages and likes to use personnel that helps disguise them, Bryant’s experience in both man and zone schemes should serve him well. Other than Benjamin St-Juste, I’m not sure there is another cornerback on the team that is clearly better or has more potential than Bryant. He should be a Day 3 consideration for Washington if they do not address cornerback earlier.