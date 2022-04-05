All aTwitter: 5 April 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
My statement in response to the Washington Commanders’ baseless and defamatory allegations against my client. pic.twitter.com/stVNHKpTMJ— Lisa Banks (@LisaBanksKMB) April 4, 2022
More shots fired. Strong statement against Dan & his Commanders front office.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 5, 2022
"with evidence" pic.twitter.com/5OEZ1o14ap
Washington denies any misappropriation of ticket revenue. The lawyer representing former team employee Jason Friedman suggests that he made the allegation to Congress, and has evidence. Hopefully, the truth will come out eventually -- whatever it may be. https://t.co/Ly628GihYX— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 5, 2022
A point made by @byajperez just now on "Russell & @PeteMedhurst" on @team980 & @Audacy is that the @OversightDems apparently have more than just first-hand testimony about the #Commanders ticket issue. It's not just he said, she said. We will see what that proof is at some point.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 4, 2022
Report: DeAndre Carter visits Bears, scheduled to visit Chargers. https://t.co/A8CQiiHGZU— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 4, 2022
This McLaurin trade talk is exhausting. It wouldn’t make the team better now or in the future. Look around the league at the teams who are good, you have to have guys like him. And for a team that needs to sell tickets, getting rid of the fan favorite/best player won’t do that.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) April 4, 2022
I used the Vegas win totals by @DKSportsbook as well as an estimated 9.5 win total for the Browns to compute the 2022 strength of schedule for each team based on the projected wins of their opponents as of today. pic.twitter.com/k3N9JRGjFv— Sebastian (@mrcaseb) April 4, 2022
#LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., one of the top CBs in the draft, has recovered fully from his Lisfranc injury and will do all drills during his Pro Day on Wednesday, source said. A month after Dr. Robert Anderson cleared him, Stingley has been running fast in training. ⏱— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022
I’m the best player in the draft.— SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) April 4, 2022
I am guessing that the $2.5M amount @ProFootballTalk reports isn't arbitrary. That's about the amount that should qualify him as compensatory free agent.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 4, 2022
Gordon might have to wait until after the draft to sign the best contract he can, when that will no longer be a factor. https://t.co/gA9M7YC1rf
The Giants have converted $8.965M of CB Adoree’ Jackson’s contract into a signing bonus (with a void year added), creating $5.98M in cap space, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2022
The G-Men were recently the only team in the league with under $1M in cap space, so this frees up some flexibility.
#Giants should still have at least $6M more in cap space to go before they would have enough to sign their rookie draft picks in the summer.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 4, 2022
1. He is untradeable, at least at that salary, anyway so they were stuck— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 4, 2022
2. Players like Williams, Golladay, etc... may have some trade value so let the market dictate how much you need to eat of the salary
The 2022 season is here. With new head coaches, the Bears, Dolphins, Saints and Giants begin their voluntary offseason workouts today. Workouts include meetings, strength and conditioning and rehabilitation.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 4, 2022
The Ravens, per source, offered Bobby Wagner $18 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years of the contract. He declined that offer to sign with the Rams.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 4, 2022
Agents really don't want to see players represent themselves even if they pose no threat. But at least if you going to report the contract, you should get the details correct https://t.co/Gwn8I4cSs7— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) April 4, 2022
I made one more pass through the contract. The 2023 roster bonus guarantee does not contain offset language. If it ends up being a one-year deal, it's $6.5 million this year and $3.5 million next year, with next year's payment not reduced by other earnings.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 4, 2022
A major shakeup to this year’s draft.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022
More ahead on ESPN’s NFL Live on the air now. pic.twitter.com/CYOwDEAymn
Unless you apply a massive discount that trade is a haul for the #Eagles. I just don't get the logic for the Saints here on a blind move like this.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 4, 2022
Using the FS point values from me and @pffbrad pic.twitter.com/JdFBgebHG5
About the only thing I can come up with for New Orleans is that they know they are stuck with this roster as is, can only really add via draft, and desperately want to add more this year in the draft. Makes so little sense.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 4, 2022
Rationale for the #Saints: This trade gives them three picks in the Top 50 and hopefully that 1 next year is a back-end.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022
Rationale for #Eagles: They now don’t have to pay 3 1st fully guaranteed contracts, get an extra 1 next year either for a QB or to build around a QB.
Saints gotta be taking a swing for Willis. Come holla at us for pick 11.— Paul Williams (@FiftyGutBlog) April 4, 2022
The Eagles are prioritizing future draft picks and now have a total of five in the first round and four in the second round through the 2024 draft. https://t.co/cJjNBkGF33— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 4, 2022
Holy crap McAfee has hops?!pic.twitter.com/vlEcG88GOC— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 4, 2022
What a night! @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/GYoiFtGWJQ— Samantha McAfee (@MrsMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2022
Little man got clamps pic.twitter.com/kulnmbs2Y9— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) April 4, 2022
Weird Science (1985)— The Sting (@TSting18) April 4, 2022
John Hughes wrote the script for this film in 2 days, and I still quote it 37 years later. I'm not sure I could love this film more, Kelly LeBrock has a lot to do with that. Weird Science also features a very young Robert Downey Jr, who is 57 today. pic.twitter.com/nnR7ykNIKf
On a hike and stuck my phone in Harding Creek and saw this little guy! pic.twitter.com/IOfCDSpusn— Dr. Chad Nelsen (@chadenelsen) April 2, 2022
